President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday.
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP)

Trump Doesn't Rule Out US Troops in Ukraine, Teases Update 'Maybe Later Today'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 18, 2025 at 12:22pm
President Donald Trump did not rule out sending U.S. troops into Ukraine to help secure a possible long-term peace deal.

“We’ll let you know that, maybe later today,” Trump said Monday from the Oval Office.

The remark came after a meeting at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine has long said security guarantees are essential to any deal with Russia.

Trump said the U.S. would be willing to offer those guarantees as long as other European leaders would take the lead in ensuring peace.

“They are the first line of defense, because they’re there, they’re Europe. But we’re going to help them out also. We’ll be involved,” Trump told reporters.

Trump added that many of those leaders had traveled to the U.S. with Zelenskyy.

“We have people waiting in another room, right now, they’re all here from Europe. Biggest people in Europe. And they want to give protection. They feel very strongly about it and we’ll help them out with that,” Trump said. “When it comes to security, there’s going to be a lot of help.”

The president said he believed a peace deal would hold if reached.

“I think if we can get to peace, it’s going to work. I have no doubt about it,” Trump said. “We’re going to help them out also. We’ll be involved.”

NBC News reported Trump said the U.S. would do anything within reason to stop the bloodshed.

“We’ll work with Russia, we’re going to work with Ukraine, we’re going to make sure it works,” Trump said.

In a message directly to the people of Ukraine, Trump said, “They’re great people.”

“I love the Ukrainian people, but I love all people,” he added. “I love the Russian people. I love ’em all. I want to get the war stopped.”

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump followed Friday’s summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump described that meeting as productive, but no cease-fire was announced.

Monday’s meeting with Zelenskyy was more cordial than the tense exchange between Trump and Ukraine’s president in February.

At that time, Trump told Zelenskyy, “You’re not acting at all thankful” and laid into him for “gambling with World War III.”

