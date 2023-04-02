Trump Gets Another GOP Challenger, This One Thinks the Former President Is Disqualified from Being POTUS Again

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that he will run for president in 2024.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Hutchinson told interviewer Jonathan Karl. He said the “formal announcement” of the campaign would come in Bentonville, Arkansas, “later in April.”

EXCLUSIVE: Former GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces during an interview with @JonKarl that he will be running for president. “I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.” https://t.co/DmytxAAfAL pic.twitter.com/f2lcIBQeqD — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 2, 2023



“I’ve traveled the country for six months,” Hutchinson explained. “I hear people talk about the leadership of our country, and I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts. That inspires me when I see everyday Americans say, ‘Just give us good leadership. Give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country.’”

Hutchinson, 72, served as Arkansas governor from 2015 until this January, when he was succeeded by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He previously served in the George W. Bush administration as a Homeland Security official and as head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Hutchinson was largely popular during his tenure in Little Rock but also faced criticism in recent years for loudly criticizing former President Donald Trump and for vetoing legislation that would have banned transgender medication and surgery for minors. That veto was overridden.

Hutchinson has said that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion “disqualifies” Trump from becoming president again, and has sought to chart a more centrist position for the post-Trump GOP.

Hutchinson joins Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy as declared candidates for the Republican nomination.

