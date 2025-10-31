Trump Instructs Feds to Find Ways to Continue Providing SNAP

President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration will seek immediate legal advice to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for millions of Americans.

Nearly a month into the shutdown, Democrats continue to block a short-term funding measure, leaving 42 million Americans at risk of losing SNAP benefits.

Trump said he has ordered White House lawyers to petition the courts for clarification on how to legally release funds to states unable to issue benefits because of the funding lapse.

“Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do. I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT,” Trump wrote.

“I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible. It is already delayed enough due to the Democrats keeping the Government closed through the monthly payment date and, even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out. If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay.”

Trump said Senate Democrats are deliberately blocking funding efforts to gain political leverage during the shutdown.

“Democrats should quit this charade where they hurt people for their own political reasons, and immediately REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. If you use SNAP benefits, call the Senate Democrats, and tell them to reopen the Government, NOW! Here is Cryin’ Chuck Schumer’s Office Number: (202) 224-6542,” Trump added.

