Military
Trump Invites World War II Vet to Stage and Immediately Grants His Cherished Wish

By Randy DeSoto
July 24, 2018 at 5:02pm
A 94-year-old World War II veteran got the thrill of a lifetime when he was invited on stage by President Donald Trump at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.

After giving special recognition to Sergeant Alan Q. Jones of Pennsylvania from stage, Trump asked, “Should we bring him up?”

The crowd responded enthusiastically.

“This is one of the highlights of this 94-year-old man,” Jones said, after the president turned over the microphone to the long-time VFW member.

Jones went on to share that he had four brothers who served in World War II, the oldest of whom died in battle off the coast of Italy.

“Many times I just wished he could have come back to the land of the free and the home of the brave again,” the Pennsylvanian said.

Jones garnered a standing ovation when he recounted that he had given 70 years of his life in service to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“My children are watching me today, hopefully, to know that their dad got to stand beside the president of the United States,” the man stated.

The president was clearly touched by Jones’ remarks.

The veteran then turned toward Trump and said, “Mr. President, I want to ask you something.”

“I have been told that I could never enter the Oval Office in Washington, D.C. I am going to be 95 years of age April 11 of next year,” Jones stated.

“Hopefully, you will allow me to bring my family into the Oval Office to meet you?”

Before Jones could finish the question, Trump replied, “Yes. Any time you want!”

With that request granted, the former soldier was not quite finished.

Jones then asked the president if he could sign a picture of the two of them taken at the VFW convention during 2016 campaign, which Trump also obliged.

Recently Posted

