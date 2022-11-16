Trump Leads DeSantis by Double Digits in Primary Poll Ahead of Expected 2024 Run Announcement

The Donald is still The Man according to a new poll.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll taken after last week’s midterm elections showed that 47 percent of Republicans and independents who lean to the GOP would back former President Donald Trump if a Republican presidential primary were held today.

This makes Trump far and away the leader in the poll, which sampled 1,983 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. The GOP question had an 842-person sample.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose slam-dunk victory last Tuesday and energetic post-victory speech made him a success story on a night when hoped-for success danced elusively out of the GOP’s grasp, placed second with 33 percent support.

I know people will fight me on supporting a Trump 2024 run, but I have my reasons and instincts. He is my president, and I trust him. — Merissa Hansen🇺🇸🕵🏻‍♀️ (@MerissaHansen17) November 15, 2022

After that, it was a single-digit world in which former Vice President Mike Pence topped the rest of the 14 names in the poll at 5 percent support.

The poll was somewhat contrary, with 31 percent saying Trump either definitely or probably should run again while 65 said definitely or probably not.

The poll showed that Trump had a 40 percent favorability rating.

Tonight when President Trump makes his BIG announcement, he will be once again be seen as the underdog candidate that the liberal media writes off as having no shot at winning in 2024. In other words, he’s in the PERFECT position to win yet again. #Trump pic.twitter.com/5fI7nPxSyL — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) November 15, 2022

A report in the poll by Politico, which noted “it’s still Trump’s party,” said Trump is unlikely to coast to the nomination, with possible rivals that include DeSantis, Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The fallout from the events of Jan. 6, 2021, lawsuits filed against him in New York, and the current dust-up over his handling of classified documents are also possible issues that could derail a campaign two years out for the 2024 election.

I am proud to endorse my friend Donald J. Trump for President in 2024. President Trump has always put America First, and I look forward to supporting him so we can save America.https://t.co/EXe6Rgz7mW — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 11, 2022

But there are those in sync with Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who has already endorsed Trump even before his announcement that he will run.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024,” Stefanik said. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”

In an Op-Ed in The New York Times, Kevin Williamson, while largely disparaging of Trump, noted why Trump has power among Republicans.

“It will not be easy to dislodge Mr. Trump. His bond with his supporters is personal — it is based on the promise of humiliating the right’s cultural enemies, not on policy, and it is not limited by transitory events like a disappointing midterm showing,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.