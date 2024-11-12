Share
News
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 5.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 5. (Kamil Krzacznski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Makes His Pick for US Ambassador to Israel as Conflict in Gaza Remains Heated

 By Randy DeSoto  November 12, 2024 at 1:31pm
Share

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is his pick to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement.

“He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee, a former Baptist preacher, has been a long-time supporter of Israel.

The Associated Press reported that David Friedman, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Israel during his first term, was “thrilled” by the president-elect’s choice of Huckabee.

The former governor backed Trump’s candidacy in 2016 after bowing out of the Republican primary and stood with him again his election cycle.

The Jerusalem Post reported in December 2023 that Huckabee toured the Israeli southern border communities hit during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack earlier that year.

Is Mike Huckabee the right choice?

Regarding Trump’s support for the Jewish state, he told the Post, “I think the best thing you can say about Trump is that he’s the guy that moved the [US] Embassy [from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem], who recognized the Golan Heights, who recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital, and got the Abraham Accords signed. I don’t know what else he could do to show his absolute support for Israel.”

Huckabee’s strong backing of Israel is a reflection of the Middle Eastern nation’s support among U.S. evangelicals overall.

Christian author and humanitarian Joel Rosenberg responded to the selection of Huckabee on X, writing, “I could not be more thrilled that my good friend — and fellow [Trinity Broadcasting Network] anchor — [Mike Huckabee] is going to be the next American ambassador to Israel. This fantastic news — congratulations, Mike — can’t wait to welcome you back to Jerusalem!”

Related:
Huckabee Reveals What's on the Table for the Palestinians, And the UN Is Going to Lose Its Ever-Loving Mind

In addition to Huckabee’s appointment, Trump has nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik is also a fierce backer of Israel and spoke before its Knesset in the spring.

The congresswoman has been one of the lead voices speaking out against anti-Semitism on college campuses in America.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Trump Chooses RFK Jr. for Massive Cabinet Spot
'Are You Not Entertained?': CNN Contributor Can't Believe Trump's Latest Cabinet Pick as MAGA Picks Pile Up
Breaking: Matt Gaetz Tapped for Cabinet Position
CNN Anchor Calls White House Staffers' Response to Trump Visit 'Really Stunning'
Breaking: Trump Chooses Tulsi Gabbard for Huge Role in Cabinet as He Adds Firepower for Second Term
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation