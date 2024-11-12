Trump Makes His Pick for US Ambassador to Israel as Conflict in Gaza Remains Heated

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is his pick to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement.

“He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

🚨STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/QRiV2J7Ef8 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 12, 2024

Huckabee, a former Baptist preacher, has been a long-time supporter of Israel.

The Associated Press reported that David Friedman, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Israel during his first term, was “thrilled” by the president-elect’s choice of Huckabee.

The former governor backed Trump’s candidacy in 2016 after bowing out of the Republican primary and stood with him again his election cycle.

The Jerusalem Post reported in December 2023 that Huckabee toured the Israeli southern border communities hit during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack earlier that year.

Regarding Trump’s support for the Jewish state, he told the Post, “I think the best thing you can say about Trump is that he’s the guy that moved the [US] Embassy [from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem], who recognized the Golan Heights, who recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital, and got the Abraham Accords signed. I don’t know what else he could do to show his absolute support for Israel.”

Huckabee’s strong backing of Israel is a reflection of the Middle Eastern nation’s support among U.S. evangelicals overall.

Christian author and humanitarian Joel Rosenberg responded to the selection of Huckabee on X, writing, “I could not be more thrilled that my good friend — and fellow [Trinity Broadcasting Network] anchor — [Mike Huckabee] is going to be the next American ambassador to Israel. This fantastic news — congratulations, Mike — can’t wait to welcome you back to Jerusalem!”

I could not be more thrilled that my good friend — and fellow @TBN anchor — @GovMikeHuckabee is going to be the next American ambassador to Israel. This fantastic news — congratulations, Mike — can’t wait to welcome you back to Jerusalem! @all_israel_news pic.twitter.com/3hwYXDR7q0 — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) November 12, 2024

In addition to Huckabee’s appointment, Trump has nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik is also a fierce backer of Israel and spoke before its Knesset in the spring.

The congresswoman has been one of the lead voices speaking out against anti-Semitism on college campuses in America.

