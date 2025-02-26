President Donald Trump has achieved something elusive in the history of the presidency.

Nearly 10 years after he announced his first run for the White House, Trump has somehow exuded more energy, grown demonstrably more popular, and inspired feelings of patriotism not seen since the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks — all while facing unprecedented opposition from the entrenched establishment and its media minions.

The president put all of this on display during an impromptu visit with the first official White House tour group of the year Tuesday.

Clips posted to the social media platform X showed the visit from different vantage points.

In the first clip, taken from slightly behind the president and to his right, Trump praised the work done by first lady Melania Trump to make the tour “perfect,” joked that someone in the crowd might one day serve as president, and instructed the tour guide to give everyone a “special tour.”

Then, the crowd broke into chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” Trump pumped his fist in unison with the chants.

President @realDonaldTrump stops to say hello to the first official White House tour group of the year! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fjPlKQgzI1 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, a second clip, patched together from multiple camera angles, showed the president’s emergence from behind a partition. The crowd erupted in cheers.

President Trump Surprises First White House Tour, CROWD ERUPTS IN ‘USA’ CHANTS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r6fY95G6aO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2025

Finally, a third and much lengthier clip began with the president strolling down a hallway to greet the visitors. His emergence from behind the partition occurred roughly 10 seconds into the clip.

All told, Trump spoke to the group for much longer than the first two clips suggested.

He welcomed them to the White House, which he described with reverence. He told them that some business leaders even cry when they first see the Oval Office.

Then, he said the most Trump-ian thing imaginable.

“Any questions?” he asked.

That’s right. The president of the United States invited questions from ordinary people on a White House tour.

“Yes,” he said when a woman raised her hand.

“Oh, I just wanted to say ‘thank you,'” she replied.

“Ah, thank you very much. That’s great. We love our country, right?”

Multiple voices answered back.

“Yes, sir,” one voice said.

“We love you, President Trump,” another voice added.

Then, the president spoke for 30 seconds about his efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. It did not sound at all like a political talk. In fact, it sounded like a man who had interrupted his day to speak with guests and then shared with them whatever happened to occupy his mind at the moment.

Happening now, behind the scenes as President Trump stops by to say hello to a group touring the @WhiteHouse… Book your tour today at: https://t.co/kdwqkyOt2h pic.twitter.com/3OnYE5ijjo — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 25, 2025

At first glance, Trump’s encounter with the White House tour group might not seem like a moment of great significance.

However, that moment encapsulated so much of what has made Trump the central figure in modern U.S. history.

For instance, the sight of Trump strolling down the hallway to meet visitors in the middle of a busy Tuesday spent dealing with Ukraine and a host of other issues reminds us of the unique and at times seemingly supernatural level of energy the president brings to his job.

Not to invoke terrible recent memories, but former President Joe Biden would not have bothered awakening from his nap.

Furthermore, assuming Biden could have mustered the energy to pretend that he actually liked the people in the tour group, could anyone imagine the former president opening the floor to questions?

Trump, on the other hand, welcomed questions, because he appears to genuinely love the people.

Somehow — Trump and many other Americans would give credit to God — the president has grown stronger with time.

