KJP Snaps After Reporters Push Her on Biden's Nap Schedule: 'Inappropriate'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped after being pushed on the condition of President Joe Biden and any nap schedule he may be adhering to now.

The questions came during Wednesday’s daily briefing, nearly a week after the presidential candidate debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The debate was a resounding blow to the Biden camp, as the octogenarian president appeared stumbling, confused and mumbling.

Biden’s poor showing was blamed on jet lag and a cold. His voice was notably rough, and he often lost his train of thought or switched topic abruptly, hinting something was definitely amiss.

A question about Biden’s nap schedule went addressed but unanswered by Jean-Pierre.

“This is a president that wakes up every morning and puts the American people first,” Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about whether Biden takes afternoon naps.

“That’s what he does. He does that every single day. That is his focus”

Many in the pool of reporters refused to let the matter go.

Some suggested Biden show up and continue the press conference himself to dispel any rumors about his mental and physical capabilities.

Jean-Pierre, of course, refused to bring Biden out.

The confrontation boiled over when NBC News senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked again for Biden to appear, only to have another reporter loudly proclaim, “If he’s awake.”

Jean-Pierre and O’Donnell were not happy about the remark, both calling it “inappropriate.”

The clip below shows the exchange.

Biden’s age and health, while always a concern among many Americans, has been a persistent headline topic since the debate.

Now, there’s even talk of Biden stepping down from his re-election campaign.

This won’t solve Democrats’ problem when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, however. One of the top contenders being considered as Biden’s replacement is his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris’ support among voters is less than enthusiastic, but she does hold the keys to the vast campaign war chest assembled under Biden.

Replacing Biden might get a more-competent candidate in the mix, but will it be enough for Democrats to take the White House?

