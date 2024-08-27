Trump Reaches 'Agreement' with 'Radical Left Democrats' as Debate Plans Against Kamala Harris Move Forward

The City of Brotherly Love will be the battleground for a debate that could change the future of America.

“I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris,” former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote.

Trump is going to destroy Kamala Harris in the debate. — Travis Aker (@aker_travi8093) August 27, 2024

“The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote, referring to the debate performance by President Joe Biden that started the chain of events leading Democrats to pressure Biden into dripping his re-election campaign.

Trump said the debate will be “’stand up,’ and Candidates cannot bring notes, or ‘cheat sheets.’ We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a ‘fair and equitable’ Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!),” Trump wrote, referring to the former Democratic National Committee chair who during her role as a CNN contributor gave the Hillary Clinton campaign questions ahead of the 2016 Democratic primary season.

The ONLY ONE playing games Harris!@KamalaHarris Isn’t serious about being POTUS, if she were she would without hesitation hold 3 debates with Donald Trump just to prove she’s right & he’s wrong… All of America knows she’s a waste of good air!@VP is a legend in HER OWN MIND! pic.twitter.com/9mmtxtZKEf — GLS (@Veteran_USAF) August 27, 2024

Trump said a proposed debate to be held next week looks doubtful.

“Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left,” Trump wrote.

As noted by Reuters, the two sides have been sparring over whether candidates’ microphones will be muted when they are not responding to a question.

Kamala Harris wants hot mics at the debate against Trump so she can try this lame girl boss “I’m speaking” routing again. pic.twitter.com/AR95Sps1TE — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 26, 2024

The Reuters report said that the campaigns have not resolved their issues. Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for unmuted microphones.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said Trump should let the Harris team have its way, according to The Hill.

“Sean, I think Trump needs to do the debate,” Cruz said.

“And frankly, I think he should agree to whatever stupid rules they want. It’s going to be hostile and rigged regardless.”

“Kamala wants to pick this fight to have an excuse to get out of the debate. Don’t let her out of the debate,” he said.

“We need her there, because without a debate, her campaign will never answer a single question between now and Election Day, and that’s their only hope of winning — is focus on joy and hopey, changey stuff and not her disastrous record.”

