Trump Roars Back, Vows to Fight After Judge Issues Gag Order

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan just gagged the entire nation by way of gagging former President Donald Trump. The degree of the gagging makes no difference.

She gagged Trump’s application of words. At the same time, she gagged the public’s right to listen. She did so, apparently, for the sake of protecting those involved in Trump’s criminal trial related to Jan. 6, 2021 — including herself, special counsel Jack Smith and his team as well as their families, and all of the participants as well as witnesses and their families.

In reality, she doesn’t believe the American people are competent enough to control their actions in the face of grave injustice — so why not steal more freedom away from the American people and claim it is for their “own protection”?

It’s a page right out of the liberal left’s handbook. Big Brother needs to set boundaries for the rest of us to follow because federal authorities “know better.”

Chutkan, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by former President Barack Obama, ruled Monday that Trump can’t speak publicly about her court’s personnel or the government’s witnesses against him in the election interference case.

After a two-hour hearing, the judge explained her decision to censor the leading GOP presidential candidate, saying, “This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”

But nothing about this case speaks “justice,” in my opinion.

In the words of The Wall Street Journal, “Trump was charged in August with conspiring to subvert the will of American voters and remain in power after his 2020 electoral loss. That effort, prosecutors say, culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.”

And rightfully so. Jan. 6 has had a copious amount of injustice wrapped around it by the Democrats. They’ve prevented the truth from seeing the light of day. Now Chutkan is simply adding another layer.

Trump made his stance on the ruling clear Monday on Truth Social.

“A TERRIBLE THING HAPPENED TO DEMOCRACY TODAY – GAG ORDER!” he said in one post.

In another, he declared, “WILL APPEAL THE GAG ORDER RULING. WITCH HUNT!”

Meanwhile, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington shared a statement on social media that sounded like the words of the former president but was attributed to “Trump Spokesperson.”

“Today’s decision is an absolute abomination and another partisan knife stuck in the heart of our Democracy by Crooked Joe Biden, who was granted the right to muzzle his political opponent, the leading candidate for the Presidency in 2024 and the most popular political leader in America, President Donald J. Trump,” it said.

“President Trump will continue to fight for our Constitution, the American people’s right to support him, and to keep our country free of the chains of weaponized and targeted law enforcement.”

“Today’s decision is an absolute abomination and another partisan knife stuck in the heart of our Democracy by Crooked Joe Biden, who was granted the right to muzzle his political opponent, the leading candidate for the Presidency in 2024… pic.twitter.com/vAYBT3Eqcw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 16, 2023

Chutkan is less a judge than a hatchetman handpicked by the Biden administration, the Democrats and the global elites to put another obstacle in the way of Trump’s return to the White House.

Her decision to partially gag Trump sends a clear and purposeful message to onlookers as to who holds the power in the United States currently.

According to the Journal, Chutkan said, “Mr. Trump can certainly claim he’s being unfairly prosecuted. … But I cannot imagine any other criminal case in which a defendant is permitted to call the prosecutor deranged, or a thug, and I will not permit it here simply because the defendant is running a political campaign.”

Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche declined to comment at the close of the hearing. All attempts to point out their client’s adherence to existing conditions underwriting his release fell on deaf ears, as did the argument pertaining to this gag order being another ploy by the Biden campaign to “censor a political candidate in the middle of an election,” the report said.

As the trial is set for March 4, Chutkan threatened to move it up if the former president didn’t behave. So bold is she in the seat she sits that she isn’t hiding her feelings toward Trump’s predicament.

The insanity that a leading presidential candidate is being gagged by an unelected judge at the behest of a Department of Justice that answers to his political opponent can’t be overstated.

