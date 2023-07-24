Trump Shows Absolute Domination in Latest Harvard Poll: Beats Biden by 5, DeSantis by 40

The polling for the 2024 race for president continues to show former President Donald Trump in an extremely strong position, and now he is not just polling ahead of his own rivals in the GOP, but he is even polling ahead of President Joe Biden.

Even as Trump faces a slew of indictments from radicalized Democratic prosecutors, his favorability numbers have increased as nearly half of Americans polled last month said they feel the persecution is all about politics, not the law, according to The Independent.

Trump’s rivals are all in far weaker positions. Many expected a big poll bump for Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis when he finally jumped into the race in May. But so far, that bump has not materialized. In fact, lately DeSantis has been losing ground to candidates such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson in some recent polls.

Still, even with the second-tier candidates running neck and neck, the fact is, Trump is blowing them all out of the water, and not by just a little.

The latest Harvard Caps/Harris poll finds Trump far and away the top choice among Republicans.

The poll, which was conducted by anything but a conservative polling group, has Trump surging to 52 percent while the next closest rival is the mere 12 percent seen for DeSantis. Meanwhile, Ramaswamy, who has been vocal about supporting Trump in the face of the attacks, is only a few ticks away from DeSantis and is sitting at 10 percent.

This is probably one of the biggest spreads for a leading GOP candidate in some time.

As to some of the other GOP candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence hit a weak 7 percent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was at 4 percent, South Caroline Sen. Tim Scott 2 percent, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 2 percent, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 1 percent, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1 percent, and virtually unknown Miami Mayor Francis Suarez less than 1 percent.

Things are even brighter for Trump in a head-to-head against Biden. The poll found that Trump has 45 percent to Biden’s 40 percent. With a new indictment supposedly just around the corner every third day of the week, and the media still smearing Trump with every hour of the day, not to mention that Trump is the target of all his GOP rivals, this result is nothing short of astounding.

This isn’t the first time that Trump was polled ahead of Biden. A previous Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll from May also found Trump beating Biden, The Hill reported at the time.

In comparison, while DeSantis was still ahead of Biden in a head-to-head in this recent poll, DeSantis only topped Biden by a single point, and that is not even in the margin of error.

The Democrats have a second problem, too. Vice President Kamala Harris is more hated than any of the current crop of leaders and according to this poll would lose to Trump by 9 points and lose to DeSantis by two.

The nation is not very happy with where the country is going, either. Newsmax noted that a majority said the U.S. is going off the rails. “When asked if the country is on the ‘right’ or ‘wrong track,’ 61 percent of respondents said it was on the ‘wrong track,’ with 29 percent saying it was on the ‘right track,’ and only 10 percent saying either they ‘don’t know’ or were ‘unsure.'”

Biden also faced other questions by those polled. The poll found that a full 68 percent of Americans said they feel the 80-year-old Biden is “showing he is too old to be president,” the New York Post added.

“A further 64% of those polled said he should not seek a second term,” the Post reported.

One other question turned out bad for Democrats.

“The poll found that while most Americans were not following the story of IRS whistleblowers, but more than six out of 10 who were, found them credible and agreed with their allegation that the Department of Justice had steered its investigation of Hunter Biden to protect the First Family,” the Post said.

This is all extremely bad news for the Democratic Party, no matter who they put up. Normally when Americans are this pessimistic about the present, the president’s party suffers in the next election.

Finally, it should also be pointed out that the Harris poll, which was conducted July 19-20, was taken among 2,068 registered voters. This is key because registered voters usually give a bit more accurate read on the mood because people who are registered usually vote in higher numbers and polls are more accurate than ones taken of just “adults.”

In political terms, the primaries are still a long, long way off, and many things can happen to change this current situation. But Trump’s lead is so great that it is very hard to guess just what could upset his status as the leader of the Republican field.

