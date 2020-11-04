Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is making an urgent plea to his supporters as polls across the country continue to close.

Following a victory in the key battleground state of Florida for President Donald Trump, Biden’s request appears to be too little and too late for his potential path to the White House.

Shortly after Florida looked to be securely in Trump’s grasp Tuesday night, Biden urged his supporters to continue to stay in line to vote.

“Stay in line, folks,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Stay in line, folks. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

With Florida too far gone for a Biden comeback and several other key states leaning toward Trump, it’s unlikely that Democrats still waiting in line will make an election-shifting impact.

Pollsters originally gave Biden the edge in Florida, a prediction that went up in smoke early on Election Night. Now, a path for a Biden victory relies on a slew of states still counting votes.

With close races in Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, it’s clear that Trump’s re-election is not a guarantee at this point in the night.

Will Trump win re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

While Biden’s path to winning 270 electoral votes will not include Florida, voters could deliver him a win through other states.

A win in Texas in particular would give Biden a whopping 38 electoral votes, which would leave Trump with even fewer avenues to another four years in the White House.

As polls continue to close in the western half of the nation, a clearer picture of the 2020 victor will slowly emerge.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

RELATED: Will Establishment Media Ask Biden To Denounce Notorious White Supremacist Who Voted for Him?

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.