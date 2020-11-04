Login
Commentary
As Trump Sweeps Florida, Biden Makes Desperate Plea to Supporters

Joe Biden addressing a Pennsylvania crowd of supporters on November 3.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden rallies supporters in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published November 3, 2020 at 8:05pm
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is making an urgent plea to his supporters as polls across the country continue to close.

Following a victory in the key battleground state of Florida for President Donald Trump, Biden’s request appears to be too little and too late for his potential path to the White House.

Shortly after Florida looked to be securely in Trump’s grasp Tuesday night, Biden urged his supporters to continue to stay in line to vote.

“Stay in line, folks,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

With Florida too far gone for a Biden comeback and several other key states leaning toward Trump, it’s unlikely that Democrats still waiting in line will make an election-shifting impact.

Pollsters originally gave Biden the edge in Florida, a prediction that went up in smoke early on Election Night. Now, a path for a Biden victory relies on a slew of states still counting votes.

With close races in Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, it’s clear that Trump’s re-election is not a guarantee at this point in the night.

Will Trump win re-election?

While Biden’s path to winning 270 electoral votes will not include Florida, voters could deliver him a win through other states.

A win in Texas in particular would give Biden a whopping 38 electoral votes, which would leave Trump with even fewer avenues to another four years in the White House.

As polls continue to close in the western half of the nation, a clearer picture of the 2020 victor will slowly emerge.

