Trump Tech Czar Says AI's Danger More Like Orwell's '1984' Than 'Terminator'

David Sacks — President Donald Trump’s AI and cryptocurrency czar — says the real danger he sees with artificial intelligence is not the dystopian vision of director James Cameron in the “Terminator” movie, but that foreseen by George Orwell in his novel “1984.”

“I almost feel like the term ‘woke AI’ is insufficient to explain what’s going on, because it somehow trivializes it,” he told the hosts during the Monday episode of the a16z podcast, which focuses on technology and culture trends.

“What we’re really talking about is Orwellian AI. We’re talking about AI that lies to you, that distorts an answer, that rewrites history in real time to serve a current political agenda of the people who are in power,” Sacks continued.

