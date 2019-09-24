Trump Tells UN General Assembly: 'The Future Does Not Belong to Globalists'

It was a message the world needed to hear.

In a place where the world was listening.

And when President Donald Trump took the podium at the United Nations on Tuesday, he delivered it in a somber tone that underscored just how serious the situation is.

“Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their country first. The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots,” he said, according to Fox News.

“The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.”

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says

And he had some advice for governments the world over — and maybe for American Democrats trying to unseat him in the 2020 election.

“If you want freedom, take pride in your country,” he said, according to Fox. “If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation.”

Trump also attacked the forces that have helped feed the immigration crisis that’s wracking the United States southern border, and publicly called out the terrorist regime in Tehran for a “bloodlust” subsidized by other governments.

“Today, I have a message for those open-border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: Your policies are not just, your policies are cruel and evil,” he said, according to Fox.

Do you agree with Trump's message? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women and children. You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives and well-being of countless innocent people. When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity.”

The words might come as a shock to immigration advocates and Democratic presidential contenders, who’ve tried to set themselves up as the caring, compassionate counterweight to Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

But for local governments overwhelmed by the crisis, law enforcement officers who see firsthand the crimes it leads to, and to ordinary families hit by tragedy because of the influx of illegal aliens in the United States, Trump was speaking the simple truth.

When it comes to Iran, Trump was just as direct.

Accusing the Islamist regime of “bloodlust” for its role in the civil wars of Syria and Yemen, he said the mullahs have squandered “their nation’s wealth in a fanatical quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them,” Fox reported.

RELATED: Game-Changer: Ukraine Whistleblower Never Witnessed Anything, Scandal Is Hearsay

“We must never allow this to happen,” he said.

Trump, who pulled the United States out of the multinational Iran nuclear deal agreed to in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, has received some welcome backing this week in his sanctions war with Tehran.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday agreed that Iran was to blame for the Sept. 14 attack on a major oil facility in Saudi Arabia, according to Fox News — though Iran has denied involvement.

That agreement should be a signal that even Iran’s leaders can understand that even typically timid Western governments are getting tired of their games.

As Trump put it on Tuesday:

“All nations have a duty to act, no responsible government should subsidize Iran’s bloodlust,” Trump said.

That was a message the world needed to hear.

And Trump made sure it was delivered.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.