Trump Urges Both Parties To ‘Come Together’ for ‘the Good of the American People’

With half of his first presidential term already over, President Donald Trump on Thursday called for an end to the infighting over the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The president urged Democrats and Republicans to put their arguments about the Mueller report aside and “come together for the good of the American people.”

“After two years of hard work and each party trying their best to make the other party look as bad as possible, it’s time to get back to business,” Trump tweeted.

“No more costly & time consuming investigations. Lets do Immigration (Border), Infrastructure, much lower drug prices & much more – and do it now!”

Mueller’s report, which took two years and cost more than $30 million, procured one main central finding: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

A letter from White House lawyer Emmet Flood to Attorney General William Barr argued that Mueller’s report only made “political statements” on Russia and Trump, furthering suspicions that the investigation was based on a political agenda, not on a legal one, according to CNBC.

Despite Mueller’s investigations revealing no evidence of Trump or his presidential campaign colluding with Russia, Democratic lawmakers have refused to fully accept the findings, now arguing that Attorney General Barr lacks credibility and cannot be trusted.

“He [Barr] has burned through any credibility he had in that role, and he should resign,” Democratic New Jersey senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker said on Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas said the attorney general and “his supervisor, the president of the United States” have shown “the American people this is not a democracy.”

In an Op-Ed for Fox News, Tucker Carlson said “The Russia story cannot die” because “CNN, The Washington Post, the Democratic Party, [and] many others have too much invested in that story.”

“The fact it’s been proven to be untrue is irrelevant to them,” he added.

The president, however, has had enough.

“The Mueller Report strongly stated that there was No Collusion with Russia,” Trump tweeted.

