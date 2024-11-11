Trump's Border Czar Selection Triggers a Fresh Round of Meltdowns on 'The View': 'It's Chilling'

This writer is 100 percent serious about this: If you’re doing something to trigger the shrill co-hosts of “The View,” you’re probably doing something that’s invariably good for this country.

After all, when the panel of co-hosts is made up of despicable racists, gutless cowards, unhinged feminists, and Joy Behar (shudders), do you really want their collective approval?

Given all that, President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of his own “border czar” must be a home run decision.

Early Monday, Trump announced that he had appointed ex-acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan, to be his border czar and to address the horrifically porous borders that are afflicting America.

Homan, a proud and outspoken immigration hardliner, has made his mission crystal clear: He’s going to actually fix the border (unlike a certain failed presidential candidate and vice president), and he doesn’t care if you cry about it.

Which means he really must not care about what “The View” thinks of him — but that doesn’t mean we can’t find some humor in the ongoing meltdown the daytime talk show is grappling with in the wake of Trump’s dominant election night win.

Behold, “The View” in all of its inane glory:

TRUMP ANNOUNCES TOM HOMAN AS ‘BORDER CZAR’: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the president-elect’s controversial plan for the U.S. border after he announced the former ICE chief will lead his agenda. pic.twitter.com/7mjeQUCEwp — The View (@TheView) November 11, 2024

Was Tom Homan a good choice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (844 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

Whoopi Goldberg opened the segment up by flashing to a number of quick Homan cuts, all meant to paint the man in a harsh light.

(It’s almost like the left has never met a “hardliner” before because the left has no moral fiber, but that’s a different rant for a different piece.)

Ana Navarro then chimed in, focusing on the comments Homan made about how families can be deported together if they don’t want to be separated.

“It’s chilling what he just said,” Navarro began. “You realize that when he says, ‘Yes, families can be deported together,’ what he is saying is that U.S. citizens can be deported.

“What he is saying is, ‘If the parent is undocumented and they have U.S. citizen children or U.S. citizen spouse’ … And you don’t want to separate them? Then let’s deport the U.S. citizens.'”

As harsh as that narrative may seem, Navarro — as most leftists typically do — completely eschews any accountability for the person who illegally entered the country to begin with.

(Just to be clear, yes, the idea of separating families or deporting whole families sounds rough. From a humane perspective, it’s certainly not ideal. But, and bear with me for this radical idea, there’s literally nothing stopping a deported person to then seek legal re-entry into the country. But why let that nugget get in the way of a leftist narrative?)

Navarro also totally failed to realize that most immigrants (you know, the legal ones) actually hate illegal immigration.

“And, look, America,” Navarro added, “those of you who voted for Trump, this is what you wanted. This is what you voted for. You screwed around, and you’re about to find out.”

Uh … Find out what? Is Navarro seriously so far up her own echo chamber that she doesn’t realize that many Americans have also become immigration hardliners because of the scourge it can potentially bring? And yes, that question is facetious.

Also, it can’t be ignored that Navarro was unable to mask her glee/contempt as she told Trump supporters to get ready to have their families deported. What a ghoul.

One of the single most infuriating things about leftists, like “The View” co-hosts, is that they completely ignore the fact that one of the key things for a sovereign nation (which the U.S. ostensibly is) are established borders. You literally cannot be a sovereign nation without them.

And most Americans appear to be cognizant of this, based on the landslide election that has “The View” in a tizzy to begin with.

The rest of the clip is as unsavory as the first bit. Somehow, Sunny Hostin blamed Trump’s election win on the need to “otherize” people and said that with a straight face when one of her co-hosts refuses to ever actually reference Trump by name? The hypocrisy is dripping off of this panel.

Hostin and Goldberg ran off of Navarro’s bit, lambasting Trump and his supporters in ways that have been regurgitated ad nauseam. Co-host Sara Haines, the least loony of the bin (though that is an incredibly low bar to hurdle), did offer some token talking points in favor of enforcing immigration laws, before giving way to the more unhinged narrative of her racist co-hosts.

These women clearly have no clue what they speak of and are appealing to little more than the lowest hanging emotional denominator.

Think of the families, they shriek, while Navarro can barely stifle a laugh at the idea of a Trump-voting family getting deported.

It’s all the racism/sexism/blah blah blah, they shriek, while Hostin might actually be the most vile racist given a national platform in a world that includes Joy freaking Reid.

We need adults back in the White House, they shriek, while Goldberg — a 68-year-old, fully-grown woman, by the way — can’t even bring herself to speak Trump’s name, like she’s some aggrieved third-grader.

What an absolute joke.

(But, at least with this Trump victory, that joke is now a little funny.)

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.