New proof has emerged that when former President Donald Trump speaks, outrage follows.

As Russia continued to pummel Ukraine Saturday, Trump offered his own commentary, saying that in his version of perfect justice, a false flag operation would pit Russia against China, according to The Washington Post.

During a meeting with GOP donors, Trump talked about masking American F-22 fighters with Chinese insignia and sending them off to “bomb the s*** out of Russia.”

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch,” he said.

The tongue-in-cheek comment was greeted with laughter, the Post reported.

But Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was not among those amused.

“Imagine someone is stupid enough to believe China would have access to our F-22 planes. Now imagine that person being the former President of America and former Commander in Chief,” she fumed on Twitter.

Donald Trump says we should put Chinese decals on our F-22s, bomb Russia, then blame China. Donald Trump is a complete and utter moron. GOP, you own him. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 6, 2022

In his speech, Trump also implied NATO had not done all it could, according to CBS.

“Are all of these nations going to stand by and watch perhaps millions of people be slaughtered as the onslaught continues?” Trump said.

“At what point do countries say, ‘No, we can’t take this massive crime against humanity?’ We can’t let it happen. We can’t let it continue to happen,” he said.

During his comments, Trump said Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was in the White House.

“I knew Putin very well. He would not have done it. He would have never done it,” Trump said, according to the Post.

Trump said President Joe Biden’s passivity is emboldening the rest of the world.

“Watch China. You watch what’s going to happen there. Everything seems to be falling to pieces,” he said. “His complete and gross incompetence, they threaten a much wider world.”

He contrasted his approach with that of Biden.

There’s no question— Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine under Trump’s watch which is why it didn’t happen! The Democrats & their woke fools & clueless/weak suburban women handed China & Russia a huge GIFT when they voted for Biden! A disgrace-the blood is on their hands! 🇺🇸😡 pic.twitter.com/L7pkaxF7Gh — Bella (@bellausa17) March 4, 2022

“We have to have Biden stop saying that — and this is for everyone to hear — that we will not attack Russia ever because they are a nuclear power, right?” Trump said, according to a source, CBS reported. “You know who is saying this? Okay, whether it’s fact or fiction, ‘We will not attack Russia. You see, they are a nuclear power.’ Oh, thanks for telling us.”

“Nobody has ever been tougher on Russia than me,” Trump said, adding that anyone accusing him of being a “Putin apologist” cannot be “serious leaders of our country,” according to the Post.

