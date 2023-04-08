A TSA Agent Initially Notices These Things About You When You're Traveling

If you’re traveling this Easter weekend, there are steps you can take to get through airport security faster.

After forming following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has aimed to prevent any attacks from occurring again.

But travelers often have to undergo lengthy security screenings and uncomfortable pat-downs from TSA agents, and they can be subjected to waits that can last hours.

To bypass some of this, many experienced travelers have learned to prepare properly by keeping their luggage and behavior within protocol.

Before leaving for the airport, make sure to review the TSA’s travel checklist detailing what you should and shouldn’t pack.

Individuals can face fines of up to $14,950 per violation for breaking the TSA’s guidelines on carrying prohibited items.

Even if an item is permitted on a plane, the TSA notes that certain items can result in longer screening times or a search of your luggage.

Just as important as your luggage is the way you dress and act as you walk through security checkpoints.

TSA agents are trained to look for individuals who act out of the ordinary. For instance, this can include wearing baggy clothing or clothing that doesn’t match the season.

As Mike Boyd, president and CEO of an airport security consultancy, told Reader’s Digest, “If you are wearing a ski jacket in the middle of July, that may seem really odd to a TSA officer.”

Travelers also are encouraged to wear their hair down and avoid styling it in a way that could make it seem as if they’re concealing something, the outlet reported.

While going through airport security often can be stressful, it’s also important not to be aggressive toward TSA agents who are simply doing their job.

“It sends up a red flag, and TSA agents begin to wonder what the issue is,” Jeffrey Price, a former assistant security director for Denver International Airport, told Reader’s Digest. “If your flight has been delayed or canceled, don’t let that put you in a tailspin.”

And if you’re an extrovert, remember not to be too talkative. Acting nervous or avoiding eye contact with TSA agents also are red flags.

Even if you’re just trying to make conversation with TSA agents, Reader’s Digest notes that people should avoid asking them about prohibited items.

Say only what you need to say. Anything more can be misconstrued as suspicious and might lead to additional security searches.

Air travel has only begun to return to its pre-pandemic levels, so it’s important to do everything you can to make the process easier for yourself and your fellow passengers.

