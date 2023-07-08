Share
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, inset, shared something Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told him, which Carlson called "the greatest thing any politician or any public figure has ever said to me."
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, inset, shared something Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told him, which Carlson called "the greatest thing any politician or any public figure has ever said to me." (Lisa Lake / Getty Images; inset - Jason Koerner / Getty Images)

Tucker Admits What RFK Jr. Said at Dinner: 'I Probably Shouldn't Be Quoting Private Conversations'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 8, 2023 at 9:58am
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is a big fan of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and particularly admires his courage to say what he truly believes.

“I love Bobby Kennedy, and I’ve had him on my show many times. He announced for president on my show, which took a lot of stones on his part, given how despised I am by a lot of Democratic primary voters,” Carlson said on Friday’s episode of Russell Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast.



“I think he’s a wonderful person. I’ll say that, as a man, I admire him,” Carlson added.

He recounted that during a dinner they had together a few years ago Kennedy shared with him “the greatest thing any politician or any public figure has ever said to me.”

“You know, they’ve gone after his family. The pharma companies and their agents in the media have really gone after his family. They convinced a bunch of his siblings to denounce his views. So painful. And I’m so close to my family, I can’t even imagine that,” he said.

Carlson asked RFK Jr. during their dinner together, “What’s that like?”

“And he said, and I’m quoting, and I probably shouldn’t be quoting a private conversation, but he said this to me, he said, ‘I’ve got seven children and they all love me. I don’t care,'” Carlson recalled.

The conservative commentator really appreciated that response.

“You want to distill my values into a sentence? That’s the sentence,” Carlson said.

“I don’t agree with him on everything. I do agree with him, I’ll just be honest, on most things — on the big things. And so, no, I love what he’s doing. I love his bravery, which is just remarkable,” Carlson further stated.

“The amount that man has suffered for what he thinks is true. The amount of money he’s lost, the friends he’s lost. He’s been ostracized in a way most people can’t even understand because he ticked off a drug company, really? And he’s persevered. And I really admire him,” the former Fox News host said.

RFK Jr., 69, who made his mark as an environmental attorney, in recent years has targeted the pharmaceutical industry and raised concerns about the safety of some vaccines, including those for COVID-19.

He was kicked off Instagram in February 2021 for the views he shared about the COVID vaccines.

Kennedy was also a critic of the pandemic lockdowns.

In a 2021 interview with Carlson on Fox, Kennedy argued that nearly all Americans’ Bill of Rights protections were violated by the government during the pandemic.

“The rise of censorship, the rise of the suppression of religious freedoms, of property rights, closing a million businesses without just compensation or due process, the abolition of jury trials, which are guaranteed by the Sixth and Seventh Amendment for any vaccine company that hurts you, all of these — and the rise of a kind of track-and-trace surveillance state has been troubling to people, both Democrats and Republicans,” Kennedy said.

“During that first year, we literally got rid of every amendment to the Constitution except the Second Amendment,” he added.

The day Kennedy announced his presidential candidacy in April, he restated his support for protecting Americans’ constitutional rights.

“We have a government today that is scared of its people,” RFK Jr. tweeted.

“And I say to this, if people want integrity, they should vote for me. If people want to protect the Constitution, they should vote for me. If people think that the Bill of Rights is still relevant, they need to vote for me.”

