Tucker Carlson Laughs at Pentagon Officials as They Celebrate His Ouster

Tucker Carlson laughed off comments from high-ranking officials at the Pentagon that celebrated his ouster from Fox News, a new report claimed.

Politico reported on Tuesday that it was able to reach Carlson, who has kept a low profile in the two days since he was unceremoniously axed from his network of 14 years.

The second half of that tenure saw him helm of one of cable’s most-watched primetime shows “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which launched in 2016.

Throughout two years of the Biden administration running the country, Carlson routinely chastised leadership at the Department of Defense.

People such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley openly welcomed identity politics into the armed forces.

The two men were also instrumental in the country’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan almost two years ago, which armed the Taliban with taxpayer-funded weapons and left 13 U.S. service members dead in Kabul.

Carlson devoted a lot of time to both subjects and others and also challenged the country’s policy toward foreign interventionism.

Politico reported it spoke to two Pentagon sources about Fox News and its decision to oust Carlson without explanation.

Both people, who were granted anonymity, celebrated the fact he is no longer on the air.

“We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” one of the officials told the outlet.

The second source summarized Carlson’s firing by stating, “Good riddance.”

Politico reported it shared the statements with Carlson and asked him for a response.

Through a text message, he reportedly remarked, “Ha! I’m sure.”

The outlet noted Carlson declined to comment any further. The former Fox News host did expound a bit more on his life since he was axed on Monday when he spoke to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, Carlson told the outlet, “‘Retirement is going great so far” but did not indicate if he intends to officially retire. He has publicly received a number of job offers.

He added, “I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years.”

The Mail described the former Fox News host as “gleeful.”

Carlson has reportedly retained aggressive entertainment attorney Bryan Freedman, who is credited with helping Megyn Kelly walk away from her time at NBC News and who has also been retained by Don Lemon.

