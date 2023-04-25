Carlson, Lemon Made the Exact Same 'Aggressive' Move After Learning of Their Fates - Report

According to multiple reports, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon had more in common on Monday than the fact that both former primetime cable news hosts were let go by their respective employers.

Both men had hired the same superstar lawyer by the end of the day, according to Insider.

The outlet reported Tuesday that Bryan Freedman, the man who many people credit with helping Megyn Kelly score $69 million from NBC News on the way out the door, has been retained by both Carlson, who hosted Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and Lemon, whose most recent gig was “CNN This Morning.”

Former CNN media analyst Brian Stelter was the first to report that both fired hosts had enlisted the services of Freedman, whom he called “famously aggressive” in a tweet Monday.

I’m told that both Tucker Carlson AND Don Lemon have retained the famously aggressive entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman. I have reached out to Freedman; no response yet. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Insider reported, “Neither host has announced a lawsuit or dispute against their employers. But the litigator they’ve retained — Bryan Freedman — has a record of helping TV hosts secure millions from their old networks.”

It said Freedman specializes in “media breakups” and has represented Kelly, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and former “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, among others.

He also has worked on behalf of Hollywood figures such as Vin Diesel, Quentin Tarantino and Mariah Carey, the report said.

It would make sense that both Carlson and Lemon would hire Freedman.

However, losing their jobs and hiring the same attorney are about where the parallels between the two men’s stories end.

Carlson was ousted by Fox News at the top of his game while he was actively hosting one of cable’s highest-rated news shows.

The network ended his long run in a succinct statement Monday that portrayed the split as mutual.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Numerous reports, however, indicate the break wasn’t amicable.

Lemon, meanwhile, fell from primetime grace last year when he was demoted to mornings.

His brief tenure at “CNN This Morning” was marred by reports that he couldn’t seem to get along with anyone – including his co-hosts.

Lemon couldn’t even enjoy a news cycle to himself when he was fired.

Not only did Carlson attract more viewers while he was on the air but he was also a much bigger news draw Monday.

To boot, CNN publicly contradicted Lemon’s public statement about his termination. Here’s a story in two laugh-out-loud funny tweets:

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

It is unclear what, if anything, he or Carlson intends to ask from their respective former employers if indeed they have retained the services of Freedman.

Time will tell if either of them will file a lawsuit.

One thing is clear, though: While Lemon’s entire tenure at CNN was arguably cause for termination, Carlson’s departure from Fox News is confounding.

