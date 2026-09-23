Legendary Russian playwright Anton Chekhov is often attributed as one of the first pioneers to offer this piece of cherished advice: “Show, don’t tell.”

The meaning is rather self-evident: In plays, a character can proclaim something until they’re blue in the face… but the audience already knows to judge that character based on his or her actions.

For many, this is actually a pretty solid rule in life, not just in fiction.

And if one subscribes to this rule, it’s probably fair to ask now: Is former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson “obsessed with Jews”?

Carlson says no, he doesn’t have any ax to grind with Jewish people.

(Though he’s certainly gotten into fights about the topic.)

But a Mediaite analysis suggested that Carlson’s actions and words are telling two different stories.

According to the outlet, on Monday’s episode of Carlson’s eponymous podcast, Carlson adamantly denied that he’s “obsessed” with Jewish people or Israel.

But honestly, one wouldn’t even need to listen to the actual content of the episode to surmise that may not be true.

The thumbnail for the episode featuring Max Blumenthal is literally a picture of Carlson — with a mean mug on — and Blumenthal closeups, with massive text reading, “I GOT LEAKED AUDIO FROM AIPAC.”

For someone who’s not “obsessed,” it sure is peculiar to make the entire episode’s thesis statement that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is some clandestine outfit with secret audio worth leaking.

Well then, perhaps that’s just one small part of a larger interview.

Alas, Mediaite’s Sean James shot that down pretty quickly in his piece.

“The Jews and Israel came up a whole lot. How many times?” James wrote. “281 times, to be exact. That included 215 mentions of ‘Israel’ and 66 mentions of ‘Jew’ or ‘Jewish.’ There was a lone reference to Judaism too, for good measure.”

That’s Carlson pretty clearly showing that Israel and Jews do take up a lot of his mental bandwidth, despite what he’s telling us.

Not helping matters for Carlson is that, as The Hill points out, Carlson has been soft toward anti-Israel politicians, like Democratic Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

There is an important distinction to make here. Nobody and no governing body is above reproach. Perfectly reasonable people can agree or disagree with Israel’s tactics in the West Bank.

And to be fair, Carlson has certainly criticized those efforts to combat Hamas terrorists.

But Carlson has often found himself going above and beyond simply critiquing a foreign government’s war policies, and often veering straight into conspiracy theory territory.

Carlson, to give the devil his due, has often packaged these conspiracy theories around, “I’m just asking questions.”

All those questions just happen to be about Israel and Jewish people. Sure thing, Tucker.

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