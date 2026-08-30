Turns Out AI Wrote Billionaire's Widely-Cited Anti-Scott Bessent Op-Ed

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller used artificial intelligence to write his widely circulated Wall Street Journal opinion piece criticizing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, NOTUS reported Tuesday.

Druckenmiller acknowledged to NOTUS that he used AI to help write his “Let the Bond Market Speak” column, which made the rounds across the financial press overnight and on Tuesday after he criticized Bessent’s efforts to intervene in the U.S. bond market.

“I write everything using AI now,” Druckenmiller said, comparing the technology to using a calculator for mathematics.

Druckenmiller pushed back on the suggestion that AI wrote the entire piece, saying he rejected many of the tool’s suggestions during the writing process. An AI-detection tool called Pangram identified the column as containing AI-generated writing, according to NOTUS.

Druckenmiller said he did not see the use of AI as relevant to the substance of his argument.

“I don’t know why this is relevant,” Druckenmiller said. “My name is on the piece. It’s my message.”

Druckenmiller, the billionaire founder of Duquesne Capital, worked with Bessent under billionaire investor George Soros and has been described as a mentor to the Treasury secretary. His criticism centered on the Treasury’s decision to double the size of its long-dated bond buybacks to at least $4 billion per operation.

Druckenmiller argued the Treasury was attempting to manage bond prices rather than simply improving market liquidity, warning that government efforts to defend asset prices against underlying fundamentals would ultimately fail.

“The bond market wasn’t being a vigilante, as some would argue,” Druckenmiller wrote using AI in the WSJ op-ed. “It was being a pushover that had finally begun to clear its throat, and Treasury moved to quiet even that.” “Yield management always begins as a technical operation and ends as a policy commitment.”

The Treasury Department defended the buybacks as a way to improve liquidity and manage the government’s debt portfolio, while Bessent indicated the operations could potentially expand beyond the initially announced $4 billion size.

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