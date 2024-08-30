Twin 3-Year-Old Girls Drown to Death in Tragic Situation, Sparks Police Investigation

Police are investigating after a pair of 3-year-old twin girls died in an apartment complex swimming pool.

Police were summoned to the Sherman, Texas, apartment complex just before noon on Wednesday, according to CBS.

The girls were found in the pool by a maintenance worker.

The worker performed CPR before the twins were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Sherman Police Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene of the tragedy, Sherman police posted on Facebook. The investigation remains under way.

Witness Carrie Curry called the tragedy “a sad moment,” according to KXII-TV.

“This is so sad. And it’s a prayerful moment. We need to pray for our children. We really do. Take care of your babies,” she added.

Curry said the girls lived at the complex.

“I was leaving my apartment, and I saw the commotion with the ambulance and fire trucks and stuff,” she said, in recalling the scene after first responders arrived at the complex.

"So I went in behind the police officer's car, and I saw everybody at the pool. When I looked across there, the maintenance man was standing there, he's soaking wet," Curry said







Sherman Police Department Administrative Lieutenant Kevin Garbacik by the time the twins were spotted, efforts to save them were too late.

“Two small children somehow were able to get into the pool,” he said.

“Maintenance found them in the pool, they were already under water, maintenance was able to pull them out and start recovery efforts with them,” he said, noting that the effort was not successful.

Garbacik said it was unclear where the parents of the girls were at the time of their deaths.

Curry said keeping an eye on children is essential for anyone entrusted with the care of young lives.

“Parents, if you have children and keep your eye on your children, always know where they are, whether they’re in the house or outside,” she said.

Curry added one more important tidbit: “Take care of your babies. They’re our future.”

The names of the children and their parents have not been released.

