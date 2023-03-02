We’ve heard a lot of crazy stories over the years from President Joe Biden.

He’s told us about his boyhood battle and ultimate triumph over the neighborhood thug, Corn Pop, the time he was arrested in South Africa in the 1970s when he tried to visit Nelson Mandela in prison, and even about his days as a teenage lifeguard. Children would come up and rub his wet hairy legs, he said, so they watch the hairs pop back up as they dried.

Biden delivered a speech on affordable health care in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday where he told one of his most cringeworthy stories ever. Concerned that Twitter users would think a recording of his remarks posted to their site had been “doctored” or may have been a “deep fake,” the social media platform added a fact check.

Biden veered off script and described his relationship with a nurse during his recovery from “a couple of craniotomies” at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

“I had a nurse named Pearl Nelson,” he said. “She’d come in and do things I don’t think you learn in nursing school.

He continued, “She’d whisper in my ear, I couldn’t understand, but she’d whisper, and she’d lean down and actually breathe on me to make sure there was a human connection.”

“She went home and brought back her pillow from her own bed. … I’m not joking.”

The fact check read, “Readers added context they thought people might want to know. There is a lot of confusion in the responses to this tweet as to whether or not this is a doctored/deepfake video. This is in fact unedited legitimate footage from a Joe Biden speech which took place on 2/28/23.”

Here is the Twitter post:

WHOA JOE! “I had a nurse named Pearl… She’d come in and do things I don’t think you learn in nursing school… She’d whisper in my ear… She’d lean down and breathe on me… She went home and got the pillow from her own bed… I’m not joking…” pic.twitter.com/KyvePVLb8R — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 28, 2023

Twitter users were amazed by the fact check. It essentially told readers, ‘We know this video of Biden is so strange that some people will think it is fake, but it is in fact real.’

The fact check on this Joe Biden quote is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/yqBovupIlA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 1, 2023

Some found the video creepy:

That nurse and these nurses all lived in his head!! https://t.co/fIsoluQozk — Cara TXZEAL (@Cara_TXZEAL) March 1, 2023

That old man is just so creepy, makes my skin crawl. — TexasRykerChick05 (@TChick05) March 1, 2023

And others stood up for Biden:

Yup. Get over it. That’s why he wins. — Gringx 🌍 (@AdamMantine) March 1, 2023

No one knows or even cares if Biden’s story is true. It makes no difference. But it was creepy, inappropriate, and unnecessary.

And yes, I have to ask. Can you imagine if former President Donald Trump said this?

