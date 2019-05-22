Twitter Co-Founder: Fox News Is ‘More Destructive’ Than Trump’s Tweets

Twitter co-founder Ev Williams said Wednesday that he believes Fox News is much more “powerful and destructive” than the company he helped create.

“The vast majority of the electorate is not on Twitter reading Trump’s tweets and being convinced by that,” Williams told CNN in an interview in Toronto.

“What they’re convinced much more by is the destructive power of Fox News, which is much, much more powerful and much more destructive than Twitter.”

Williams also called President Donald Trump a “master” of the platform, telling CNN’s Donnie O’Sullivan: “What Trump has done with Twitter is pretty genius, frankly.”

Fox News had not responded to the reporter’s request for comment.

Williams also criticized the media for focusing too much on tech companies. “Why the media’s not critiquing itself I think is kind of obvious, and it’s very easy to blame the tech platforms,” he said.

“But it’s an ecosystem and the traditional media companies that have benefited financially from Trump very much outweigh the tech companies.”

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticized Facebook and Twitter in the past for supposedly targeting conservative content.

“I will be looking into this!” Trump wrote in a tweet in March before adding the hashtag “ # StopTheBias.”

He was likely referring to reports showing that White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. was temporarily blocked from making public Facebook comments that month.

