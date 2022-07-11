Two 9 Year Olds and a 6 Year Old Found on Top of Mountain After Wandering from Camp

On Sunday, a search and rescue team was called out to Bleecker, New York, to help look for three young children who had gone missing.

According to a post by the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company, two 9 year olds and a 6 year old had wandered away from a camp they had been staying at.

Thankfully, one of the 9 year olds had a phone on her, which certainly helped speed up the rescue timeline.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., a rescue truck, utility truck and ATV trailer arrived at County Route 112 near Bump Road and began to search the area.







“The Communication specialist at the Fulton County Communications center kept the 9 year old on the line and plotted their exact location and kept the rescue team continuously advised of the children’s status,” the fire company shared on Facebook on Sunday evening.

“The ATV rescue team made contact with the lost children at 17:38 hours. They were located approx 1/2 mile from the roadway on top of a mountain.

“Preliminary evaluation revealed no serious injuries-excepting cuts bruises and scrapes.”

After being checked by medical professionals, the three children were returned to their parents. The fire company made sure to recognize everyone involved in the fast, successful rescue efforts.

“Assisting at the scene were NYS Police, Fulton County Sheriffs Patrols, GAVAC ambulance,” the post concluded.

“Continuous strong work by the Fulton County Communication Specialist’s at the 911 center helped make this call a very timely positive outcome.”







Some people identifying themselves as family members of one of the children commented on the fire company’s post to thank them for their efforts.

“TY ! TO all those who were involved in returning Our Great Grandaughter safely home,” Robert Cozzolino wrote. “She was taught to stay still and wait for help, and she was the one who had a cell phone and stayed on line.

“I am so proud of her and Thank our Lord for guiding all those who found and returned all these children home safe and sound.

“[M]y Prayers go out to each and everyone involved.. To my Grandson Anthony, TY ! for your quick action and bringing our Baby Home.”

“Thank you to all involved for bringing our ggrandaughter and the others out safely,” Milly Cozzolino wrote. “I shutter to think of what could have been. We are forever grateful for your service.”

