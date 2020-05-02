SECTIONS
News
Print

Two More Rural California Counties Set To Join Defiance of Newsom Order

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California State Capitol on Aug. 16, 2019, in Sacramento, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California State Capitol on Aug. 16, 2019, in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published May 2, 2020 at 12:32pm
Print

Two more rural California counties have made moves to reopen businesses in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

Sutter and Yuba counties have joined Modoc County, which allowed schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants and its only movie theater to reopen on Friday.

Among Modoc’s 9,000 residents in the far northeast part of “The Golden State,” there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s been a long haul. We’re a small community,” restaurant owner Jodie Larranga said. “It’s not that we’ve been given permission, we’ve just had a belly full. People are fed up.”

Local officials said that businesses must follow certain guidelines, including allowing half the number of patrons with people staying 6 feet apart.

TRENDING: CNN's Stelter Blasted Hydroxychloroquine for Virus, But Turns Out His Wife Uses It - Just Not for COVID

“Our residents were moving forward with or without us,” Heather Hardwick, the county’s deputy director of emergency services, said in an email to the AP.

The county had sent the governor a letter about their plans, but Newsom did not say whether he would stop the reopening, KCRA reported.

“Nothing would please me more than pleasing those local officials … but we’re not out of the woods,” he said at a news conference Friday.

“No part of the state, no part of this country, few parts of the globe have been immune to this virus.”

Do you think some parts of California should be allowed to reopen?

An order for Sutter and Yuba counties is following Modoc’s lead and allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen Monday under “appropriate modifications.”

The neighboring counties are governed by one health officer, Phuong Luu, who said restaurants, malls, gyms, salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops can all reopen Monday if they allow for the physical distancing of their patrons.

The defiance of these three counties reveals some of the problems that have sprung up during Newsom’s statewide lockdown, which was imposed in the middle of March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Protests were held around the state on Friday calling for Newsom to lift the stay-at-home order and reopen the state, Politico reported.

Newsom said Friday that California could be days away from easing up on some of the restrictions, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

RELATED: California Cities Taking Legal Action Against Gov. Newsom Over His Beach Closure Order

“We’re getting very, very close to making some announcements that I think will be very meaningful to people,” he said.

But for the people of Sutter and Yuba counties, that’s not soon enough. Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said their decision was based on science and the overall health of the community, not political pressure.

“The order recognizes the difference between what the state has and what we have, and we also advise our residents of that,” Brown told Politico. “We definitely understand that, but we’re still moving ahead.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Two More Rural California Counties Set To Join Defiance of Newsom Order
Days After AOC Pushed for 'Rent Cancellation,' Massive Rent Strike Swells
New Mexico Governor Closes All Roads to City of 22,000, Forces Strict Lockdown
Oregon Man Visits 11 Wendy's Locations Twice Each To Make Most of Free Chicken Nugget Day
Chaotic Video Shows NYPD Breaking Up Jewish Funeral, Chasing Hearse Days After de Blasio's Threat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×