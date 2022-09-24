Parler Share
Two Suitcases Full of Body Parts and a Bloody Meat Cleaver: Horrific Scene Discovered in NYC Apartment

 By Jack Davis  September 23, 2022 at 5:50pm
A 22-year-old woman was found dead on Wednesday after a security guard responded to a report of a foul smell in her Brooklyn apartment.

The New York Post identified the victim as Dasia Johnson, citing information from family members.

The security guard had been sent to her apartment after other residents of her building complained about the smell and said she had not been seen in several days, according to WABC-TV.

On the guard’s first trip to the sixth-floor apartment, the woman’s 23-year-old boyfriend would not let him in.

The guard went back downstairs to call the police. He said he saw the woman’s boyfriend and another man taking something out of the apartment.

After the men left, the guard went into the apartment. He discovered two suitcases in a bloody bathroom and also found a meat cleaver, WABC reported.

The Post quoted New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig as saying the woman was “chopped up.” Her remains were discovered in the suitcases.

Essig said police believe the woman was dismembered in the bathtub.

Police are looking for the woman’s boyfriend. His identity has not been revealed.

“My head hurts, my heart hurts, my eyes hurt from crying,” neighbor Stephanie Harris said, according to the Post. “Maybe five, six days ago I [saw] her. Before that, they [were] having problems real bad.

“For two years he [was] beating on her, broke her apartment down, broke her legs, broke her ribs. Her mom was complaining, ‘I want to get her away from this building. She’s gonna end up dead. Please get her away from this building.’ Nobody wants to listen,” she said.

WABC reported that Johnson had an order of protection against her boyfriend.

“This neighborhood is not the best neighborhood, to be honest with you, but this is outrageous. Absolutely outrageous. It makes me scared to even be around here. I’m just sick,” neighbor Lindsey Vena said.

According to NYPD data, index crime in New York was up 26 percent in August compared to the same month in 2021.

Although the city saw a drop in murders in August, robbery was up 38 percent, grand larceny was up 34.7 percent and burglary rose 31.1 percent.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
