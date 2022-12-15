UFC Founder Dana White Announces Exclusive Deal with Conservative Media Company

The founder of the Ultimate Fighting Championship is bringing a new fighting enterprise to a free-speech streaming platform.

UFC’s Dana White announced that Power Slap will publish exclusive content, highlights and behind-the-scenes footage on Rumble in a Thursday video.

“I’m excited to announce that Power Slap is joining Rumble,” White announced of the move in the video.

“We got a lot of big things planned this year, and we can’t wait to show you, only available on Rumble,” the UFC’s founder said of the plans for the sport.

Power Slap is quite different from mixed martial arts. The sport features athletes delivering slaps to the face in pursuit of knockout-style victories.

Power Slap is set to launch in 2023, in partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. White is billed as a founder of the combat sport, having previously founded the UFC.

Rumble reached an average monthly viewership of 71 million in the third quarter of 2022, according to Statista.

The streaming service offers an internet video platform similar to YouTube — without engaging in its rival’s wide-ranging censorship practices.

UFC executives are pointing to Power Slap as a potential game-changer in the world of combat sports.

“After testing it, it became clear to us that there’s massive potential here as a sport, not unlike the early years of the UFC,” UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell said of the project, according to Bleacher Report.

“It made all the sense in the world to go toward regulation before the sport’s commencing, for all the obvious reasons — No. 1, the health and safety of the competitors.”

Power Slap was licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in October.

Retired NFL quarterbacks (and brothers) Peyton and Eli Manning suggested that they might be interested in competing in the combat sport in a Monday Night Football broadcast earlier this month.

Peyton & Eli in Power Slap? The Manning brothers won’t rule it out 🖐🏈 [ 🎥 via @ESPN | Read more here: https://t.co/zSJWlAImGT 🔗 ] pic.twitter.com/kKNnvTQ9ET — Power Slap Official (@powerslapleague) December 6, 2022

“I would love to come on there and slap Eli, but he doesn’t get to reciprocate,” Peyton Manning said of his younger brother in the segment.

