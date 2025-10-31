Ukrainian Train Stabbing Victim Iryna Zarutska Honored with New Species Named After Her

The violent train car stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee living in North Carolina, stirred the heart of millions last month.

As the nation reckoned with the runaway urban crime and broken justice system that enabled her alleged murderer, one scientist took an unusual step to honor her and provide a way to remember the beauty she brought into the world.

Harry Pavulaan, the president and director of the International Lepidoptera Survey, named a new butterfly species after Zarutska.

The insect will be called “Iryna’s Azure,” according to an Oct. 24 report from ABC News.

“This will outlast most other tributes because it’s a living organism. Her name will be immortalized as a butterfly,” Pavulaan said.

ABC News noted that the butterfly can be spotted in the springtime in South Carolina.

It has light blue dorsal wings and can also have a “distinct violet-blue tint.”

“Iryna’s Azure” was first spotted in 1985 by researcher Ronald Gatrelle, but it was Pavulaan who took samples of the insect in 2018.

ABC News reported that Pavulaan had already picked a name for the butterfly, but changed course when he saw footage of Zarutska’s death on the Charlotte light rail, allegedly at the hands of career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr.

“When I saw the story break,” Pavulaan said, “I’m 70 years old and I’m still driven to tears.”

The butterfly will receive the taxonomic name “Celastrina iryna,” according to a report from Newsweek.

“Celastrina iryna was under study for several years now,” Pavulaan said.

“But when I saw the horrific video of Iryna being stabbed and then people ignoring her as she lay dying, that hit a nerve with me,” he continued.

“It was the most disturbing thing I ever saw and it now haunts me daily. It’s something you cannot unsee.”

Pavulaan remarked that he “decided that she should be honored with a timeless tribute so that she is never, ever forgotten.”

“People will know this butterfly hundreds of years from now, by Iryna’s name,” the researcher said.

“But most importantly, I hope people will remember Iryna as a case study of situational awareness for young women. That is why it is important to honor her,” he added.

