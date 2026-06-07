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Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk speaks at an event in Dream City Church on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk speaks at an event in Dream City Church on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Erika Kirk Shows Incredible Poise, Class After Heckler Screams Vile Insult

 By Jack Davis  June 7, 2026 at 2:28pm
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Just as her late husband could rise above heckling as he spread the message of Turning Point USA across America’s college campuses, Erika Kirk refused to allow a heckler to stop her delivering her own message on Friday.

Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, spoke at Turning Point USA’s Women Leadership Summit in San Antonio Friday, according to the New York Post.

Kirk was telling attendees at the San Antonio Marriott River Center to put their faith in God as a heckler screamed at her.

“Erika Kirk protects pedophiles! Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!” the woman said.

Kirk frowned, paused, then appeared to regard the interruption with the same faintly amused tolerance one bestows upon a child.

“It’s important to remember that happiness comes and goes — and I pray that you find it,” she said in comments that appeared to be directed at the woman.

The crowd rallied with some attendees saying, “We love you, Erika!”

The heckler was eventually removed.

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Kirk said the incident should not brushed aside.

“That’s an important moment because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning, and we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning,” she said.

“And that’s a perfect example of that. A perfect example. You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you,” Kirk said.

“That’s not the enemy. We know who the real enemy is.”

Kirk also lashed out at woke feminist values.

“We weren’t created to be alone. Scripture reminds us that men and women were designed to depend on one another, to support one another, to build together. That is God’s design for us,” she said.

“At its core, feminism is a worldview that treats many of the things that make women uniquely women as obstacles. As obstacles to overcome, rather than divine gifts, to embrace.”

Prior to the event, Jacob Wenske, 26, was arrested after saying he knew “exactly where to bomb” the location of the event.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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