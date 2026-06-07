Erika Kirk Shows Incredible Poise, Class After Heckler Screams Vile Insult

Just as her late husband could rise above heckling as he spread the message of Turning Point USA across America’s college campuses, Erika Kirk refused to allow a heckler to stop her delivering her own message on Friday.

Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, spoke at Turning Point USA’s Women Leadership Summit in San Antonio Friday, according to the New York Post.

Kirk was telling attendees at the San Antonio Marriott River Center to put their faith in God as a heckler screamed at her.

“Erika Kirk protects pedophiles! Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!” the woman said.

🚨 JUST IN: A heckler just accused Erika Kirk of “protecting P*DOPHILES” and she responded with PURE CLASS “Erika Kirk protects p*dophiles!!” KIRK: “Happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it.” 💯👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z8ckGRPrYV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 6, 2026

Kirk frowned, paused, then appeared to regard the interruption with the same faintly amused tolerance one bestows upon a child.

“It’s important to remember that happiness comes and goes — and I pray that you find it,” she said in comments that appeared to be directed at the woman.

The crowd rallied with some attendees saying, “We love you, Erika!”

The heckler was eventually removed.

Erika Kirk: “But there will be a day 10 to 15 years from now when my children will look back on this season of life that us three are going through… And my prayer is their focus isn’t on all that noise, but rather on how their mother showed up and how she handled it.”… pic.twitter.com/tITkpAopKz — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) June 5, 2026

Kirk said the incident should not brushed aside.

“That’s an important moment because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning, and we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning,” she said.

“And that’s a perfect example of that. A perfect example. You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you,” Kirk said.

“That’s not the enemy. We know who the real enemy is.”

I can’t put into words how unbelievably proud I am of Erika Kirk and how blessed I am to call her a friend. https://t.co/YJnNnG5HsH — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) June 6, 2026

Kirk also lashed out at woke feminist values.

“We weren’t created to be alone. Scripture reminds us that men and women were designed to depend on one another, to support one another, to build together. That is God’s design for us,” she said.

“At its core, feminism is a worldview that treats many of the things that make women uniquely women as obstacles. As obstacles to overcome, rather than divine gifts, to embrace.”

Prior to the event, Jacob Wenske, 26, was arrested after saying he knew “exactly where to bomb” the location of the event.

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