UN Releases Most Complete Report to Date on Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder and the Findings Don’t Look Good for Saudi Arabia

A United Nations report released Wednesday calls for an international investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and concluded the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, likely authorized the operation on some level.

Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions for the United Nations human rights agency, spent five months on the inquiry.

She will present her findings to the Human Rights Council in Geneva next week, The New York Times reported.

Callamard comes to several conclusions from the investigation.

She says the international community should use targeted sanctions on Saudi officials who are allegedly connected to the murder.

This would include the crown prince.

There is an ongoing Saudi trial of the 11 officials accused of involvement being conducted in secret and fails to meet international standards.

Saudi Arabia possibly obstructed justice and hindered Turkey’s investigation.

“Evidence points to the 15-person mission to execute Mr. Khashoggi requiring significant government coordination, resources and finances,” Callamard wrote according to The NYT. “Every expert consulted finds it inconceivable that an operation of this scale could be implemented without the crown prince being aware, at a minimum, that some sort of mission of a criminal nature, directed at Mr. Khashoggi, was being launched.”

Facts of the case show Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to secure paperwork for his marriage with fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who waited outside.

He never walked out.

Khashoggi was a writer and news executive contributing to The Washington Post and resided in the U.S., which prompted swift and worldwide calls for justice.

Saudi Arabia reportedly threw millions of dollars at Khashoggi’s family following his slaying, according to an April report by The Washington Post.

Despite being the most complete report into the slaying of Khashoggi, Callamard was not able to visit Saudi Arabia.

