SECTIONS
Crime Politics US News WJ Wire World News
Print

UN Releases Most Complete Report to Date on Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder and the Findings Don’t Look Good for Saudi Arabia

A protester dressed as Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, demonstrates with members of the group Code Pink outside the White House in the wake of the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi October 19, 2018.Win McNamee / Getty Images A protester dressed as Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, demonstrates with members of the group Code Pink outside the White House in the wake of the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi October 19, 2018. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Evie Fordham
Published June 19, 2019 at 5:15am
Print

A United Nations report released Wednesday calls for an international investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and concluded the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, likely authorized the operation on some level.

Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions for the United Nations human rights agency, spent five months on the inquiry.

She will present her findings to the Human Rights Council in Geneva next week, The New York Times reported.

Callamard comes to several conclusions from the investigation.

She says the international community should use targeted sanctions on Saudi officials who are allegedly connected to the murder.

TRENDING: Fox News Poll Shows Multiple 2020 Democrats Beating Trump, History Says, ‘Be Wary’

This would include the crown prince.

There is an ongoing Saudi trial of the 11 officials accused of involvement being conducted in secret and fails to meet international standards.

Saudi Arabia possibly obstructed justice and hindered Turkey’s investigation.

“Evidence points to the 15-person mission to execute Mr. Khashoggi requiring significant government coordination, resources and finances,” Callamard wrote according to The NYT. “Every expert consulted finds it inconceivable that an operation of this scale could be implemented without the crown prince being aware, at a minimum, that some sort of mission of a criminal nature, directed at Mr. Khashoggi, was being launched.”

Do you think the crown prince was involved in the killing?

Facts of the case show Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to secure paperwork for his marriage with fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who waited outside.

He never walked out.

Khashoggi was a writer and news executive contributing to The Washington Post and resided in the U.S., which prompted swift and worldwide calls for justice.

Saudi Arabia reportedly threw millions of dollars at Khashoggi’s family following his slaying, according to an April report by The Washington Post.

Despite being the most complete report into the slaying of Khashoggi, Callamard was not able to visit Saudi Arabia.

RELATED: Wayne Newton Fires Shot at Burglars with Revolver He Carries

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Trump’s EPA Finalizes Plan To Repeal and Replace Obama-Era Coal Plant Regulations
Ilhan Omar Claims ‘Alien’ Is Offensive Word Used by Trump To Abuse Immigrants
Wayne Newton Fires Shot at Burglars with Revolver He Carries
Dem Staffer Facing Prison as Prosecutors Look To Make Example of Him for Politically Motivated Crimes Against Republicans
Trump Raises ‘Record Breaking’ Amount Only 24 Hours After His Campaign Kickoff, McDaniel Says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×