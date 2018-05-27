SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Unexpected: James Clapper Says Trump Could Be the Key to Solving North Korea

By Chris White
May 27, 2018 at 4:58pm

Print

North Korea might have met its match, butting up against President Donald Trump and his unconventional ways, the director of national intelligence during the Obama-era suggested Sunday.

Trump did a good job handling the potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, James Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Clapper has been a frequent critic of the president’s often-belligerent attitude toward the intelligence community.

“I support the letter that President Trump sent to Kim Jong Un. I think it was a good thing to do,” Clapper said, referring to a letter Trump wrote Friday telling Kim he was cancelling a long-awaited meeting between the two leaders.

TRENDING: House Not Done with Clinton Email Probe, Schedules 3 FBI Interviews

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you,” Trump wrote in the letter. “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

North Korea called the move regrettable while expressing a strong desire for dialogue.

North Korea “would like to make known to the U.S. side once again that we have the intent to sit with the U.S. side to solve [the] problem regardless of ways at any time,” the North Korean foreign ministry said in an official statement.

The North’s “warm” and “productive” response led Trump to reconsider his decision to cancel the summit.

Are you surprised to hear James Clapper say the president was correct in calling off the summit with North Korea?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump initially cancelled the June 12 summit after Kim raised objections late Thursday about joint military exercises on the North Korean border between the U.S. and South Korea.

Kim had not previously noted any concerns about the exercises.

The North Korean leader’s actions are not surprising, Clapper said.

“In some ways, Kim Jong Un may have met his match here with our very unconventional president,” he said.

Clapper’s praise for the president’s handling of North Korea talks comes at a weird time for Clapper, who found himself defending the use of an FBI informant inside the Trump campaign during the election.

RELATED: Trump Makes Firing Bad Federal Employees Easier with Three Executive Orders

Obama had “no knowledge” of an FBI informant, Clapper said Friday. He also said “it’s a good thing” there was an informant inside Trump’s inner circle during the election cycle, and Trump should be glad there was a mole embedded in the campaign to defend him from Russian tinkering.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: CNN, Donald Trump, North Korea

By: Chris White on May 27, 2018 at 4:58pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

george hw bush

Breaking: George H. W. Bush Rushed To Hospital

Scott Kelnhofer

Nancy_Pelosi

Pelosi Facing Heat After Fumbling NFL Anthem Protest Question

Chris Agee

Fox Host Calls Trey Gowdy a ‘Phony’ Who has ‘Never Done Anything’

Jack Davis

White House Responds After ‘Elitist’ DeNiro Bans Trump From Restaurants

Jack Davis

vladimir putin

Putin Announces Plan To Step Down from Presidency

Rebekah Baker

Trump Frees American Prisoner Held in Captivity for 2 Years

Joshua Gill

Southern Baptist Denomination Cuts Ties With DC Baptists Over Homosexuality

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Gorsuch Snipe at Each Other in Written Decision

Recently Posted