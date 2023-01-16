Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Unique Program Saves Life of Elderly Woman After Deputy Realizes She's in Trouble

 By Amanda Thomason  January 16, 2023 at 2:22pm
Parler Share

Plenty of families live far from their elderly loved ones, and not every senior citizen has family or friends who check up on them regularly. The distance or absence of such important people in their lives is lonely, can be dangerous, and is a real issue for many seniors living on their own.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois has an answer for this particular problem: their R.U.O.K. program. According to Sheriff John D. Idleburg, it helped save a woman’s life last Friday.

Also known as the Personal Wellness Check, the program involves a representative from the sheriff’s office reaching out to registered members every day or so by phone, just to check in on them and make sure they’re doing well.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides a program called, R.U.O.K. (Are You Okay) for Lake County residents living alone, who benefit from being checked on every day or two,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

“The program is designed to assist those who do not have family or friends that are regularly able to check in on them.”

Trending:
Biden Seeing Red: Jim Jordan Announces First Investigation as Chairman of Judiciary Committee

Interested parties can register online or by phone to be included in the program.

“Four years ago, Sheriff Idleburg changed the nature of the program from reactive to proactive, where members of the sheriff’s office proactively call the R.U.O.K resident, versus the resident calling and leaving a message for the sheriff’s office,” the post continued.



While last Friday was the 13th, it ended up being a very good day for one 77-year-old resident whose life was saved thanks to the program. On Friday, Deputy Katie Gordon tried to call this particular woman in unincorporated Lake Villa, but there was no answer.

The day before, when the senior citizen had been called, she had sounded especially tired. That, combined with the lack of an answer on Friday, prompted Gordon to request a welfare check.

Deputies Trish List and Jessica Fill made the call and, after getting no answer when knocking, managed to acquire a key to the house and entered.



The 77-year-old was lying on the floor, where she appeared to have been for up to 24 hours. She was alive and was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

If it hadn’t been for the program and these three deputies, though, the woman’s outcome could have been very different.

Related:
Woman Saves Man Caught in Terrible Blizzard Crying for Help, His Hands Frozen Into Fists


“The collaboration between Deputies Gordon, List, and Fill undoubtedly saved a life,” Sheriff Idleburg said. “This is not the first time the R.U.O.K. program saved a life and I am very proud of everyone who has a role in the program.”

Many commented on the post to commend the fine work being done, share their own family’s experiences with the program, or express interest in learning more about the program.

“We have my grandpa on this and it’s such a great program,” one person wrote.

“They have been unable to reach him twice and they immediately called my father and then when they couldn’t get ahold of him, they called me to see when we spoke to him last. One time the police went to his house, used the key to get in and his car wasn’t in the garage, he forgot to call before he went to church and the other time he didn’t hear his alarm go off.

“The program he is in, he has to call them every day at 10am. IT’S GREAT!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Unique Program Saves Life of Elderly Woman After Deputy Realizes She's in Trouble
Woman Saves Man Caught in Terrible Blizzard Crying for Help, His Hands Frozen Into Fists
Elderly Navy Vet Works at Walmart until Strangers Raise Nearly $150,000 for Him: 'This Is Just Unreal'
'High-Risk' Rescue: Cars Fall Into Growing Sinkhole as Rainwater Begins to Fill Hole
Good Samaritans Stop to Help Family Involved in Head-On Collision: 'Appreciative and Grateful'
See more...

Conversation