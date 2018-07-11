SECTIONS
Culture
Print

University Defaces & Flies American Flag in Protest of President Trump

By Chris Agee
July 11, 2018 at 11:59am
Print

The University of Kansas has come under fire in recent days for a controversial art installation designed in protest of the Trump administration.

As the university’s Spencer Museum of Art explained on its website, the “Pledges of Allegiance” installation was “commissioned by Creative Time, a New York-based public arts non-profit.”

The exhibit includes 16 flags, “each created by an acclaimed artist to reflect the current political climate,” the description continued.

Fox News columnist Todd Starnes wrote an editorial excoriating the university for its partnership in an art exhibit that included “a defaced American flag” flying on its campus.

TRENDING: Mexico Creates ‘Police Force’ to Stop Illegals from Crossing Its Southern Border

He wrote that one of his readers alerted him to one collage in particular, which was designed by artist Josephine Meckseper.

The reader told him that the display made him “ashamed to be a Jayhawk.”

Starnes described the individual as “enraged,” adding his opinion that “any right-thinking, red-blooded American patriot” should feel the same.

In a description of her own contribution, Meckseper referenced a specific target of her politically charged artwork.

Do you think the university should be able to fly a defaced flag?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The flag is a collage of an American flag and one of my dripped paintings which resembles the contours of the United States,” she wrote in an online post about the piece. “I divided the shape of the country in two for the flag design to reflect a deeply polarized country in which a president has openly bragged about harassing women and is withdrawing from the Kyoto protocol and UN Human Rights Council.”

For Starnes and some other critics, the artist’s message did not justify defacing the flag. The columnist also took issue with “the black and white sock printed onto the side of the Star-Spangled Banner,” offering a few theories for its inclusion.

“Static cling, perhaps?” he wrote. “Maybe she ran out of Bounce?”

Meckseper said that the sock “takes on a new symbolic meaning in light of the recent imprisonment of immigrant children at the border.”

Starnes wrote that her symbolism would only make sense if “the illegal immigrants are crossing the border sockless.”

RELATED: Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

He also took issue with the artist’s pro-immigrant sentiments.

“Let’s not forget that we all came from somewhere and are only recent occupants of this country – native cultures knew to (take) care of this continent much better for thousands of years before us,” Meckseper wrote. “It’s about time for our differences to unite us rather than divide us.”

Starnes dismissed her call for unity.

“Speak for yourself, Ms. Meckseper,” he wrote, adding that a high-ranking Kansas Republican official agrees that the artwork is inappropriate.

Kris Kobach said it was “outrageous” that the public university would display Meckseper’s piece.

“The fact they call it art does not make it any less of a desecration of our flag,” he said.

Considering that the University of Kansas receives taxpayer funding, Kobach called the exhibit “doubly outrageous” and called on the university to remove it “right away.”

Kobach sided with Starnes and a number of social media critics who determined that there is no justification for what they saw as an unpatriotic display.

“It’s inexplicable why they think it is OK to display an American flag in this manner,” Kobach said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Chris Agee
Freelance Writer
Chris Agee is an American journalist with more than 15 years of experience in a wide range of newsrooms.

Tags: American flag, art, Colleges and Universities, Donald Trump

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump made grand fashion statements at the SCOTUS announcement.

Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Jack Davis

North Korea and United States leaders agree on their dislike of fake news outlets.

North Korean Official Cracks Fake News Joke Aimed at CNN, NBC

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - JUNE 25: Fox News reporter Shannon Bream reports outside the Supreme Court June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has thrown out three rulings on Wednesday, including a $2.5 billion judgment to Exxon Valdez victims, and a rejection on death penalty for child rapists.

Fox News Host Cancels Live Show After Feeling ‘Threatened’ by SCOTUS Protesters

Jack Davis

U.S. Rep. Diane Black (R-TN)

GOP Lawmaker Seeks to Make First-Time Illegal Border Crossing a Felony with New Legislation

Scott Kelnhofer

An abandoned building in Detroit, circa 2002Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock

Democrat-Led Cities Top List as ‘Worst-Run’ Cities in America

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.