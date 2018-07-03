SECTIONS
Trump Orders US Flags Lowered To Honor Slain Journalists

Donald Trump walking across the lawn(Donald Trump walking/Getty)

By The Western Journal
July 3, 2018 at 6:15am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags on federal property be flown at half-staff through sunset Tuesday to honor five people slain at a newspaper in Maryland’s capital.

The order comes after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that Trump had declined his request to lower the flags.

Trump issued a proclamation Tuesday ordering the flags to half-staff through sundown.

Four Capital Gazette journalists and a staffer were killed Thursday when a gunman holding a grudge against the publication shot them in the newsroom.

Trump has repeatedly called journalists the “enemy of the people.” He said the day after the shooting journalists shouldn’t fear being violently attacked while doing their job.

TRENDING: Trump Calls for ‘Phase Two’ in Effort To Give Back to Middle Class Families

The White House says Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the Annapolis mayor’s request.

___

This story corrects the jobs of those killed to four journalists and a staffer, not five journalists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

By The Western Journal

