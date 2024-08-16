Share
News

University Police Officers Sound the Alarm: 'It's Going to Be Bad ... We're Outnumbered'

 By Jennifer Nuelle and    August 16, 2024 at 9:59am
Share

City University of New York (CUNY) police officers are concerned that the schools are not ready to handle potential anti-Israel protests during the fall semester, the New York Post reported.

There have been no meetings regarding potential protests and officers could be outnumbered if an unexpected protest occurs, officers told the NYP on the condition of anonymity. The CUNY system, which includes 25 campuses, saw several protests break out during the spring semester, one of which included taking over a Graduate Center library.

“There have been no meetings about any of this,” a CUNY officer told the NYP. “Ever since the encampment ended, everyone went on vacation. There’s no ‘Let’s prepare for September.”

“It’s going to be bad,” another officer told the NYP. “Our numbers just aren’t there. If there’s a spontaneous protest that we don’t have any knowledge of, we’re going to be outnumbered – just by the sheer number of students enrolled, we’re outnumbered.”

The officers cited CUNY Executive Public Safety Director André Brown’s “hands off” approach to policing, as well as his hiring of private security contractors who they claim lacked formal training on crowd control, according to the NYP.

Trending:
Trump Reportedly Brings in Ghost of Kamala's Past to Help Prep: Do You Remember This Vicious Exchange?

The CUNY schools start back up on August 28.

Protesters also occupied the CUNY Graduate Center library, attempting to rename it “The Al Aqsa University Library,” the NYP reported.

“The safety of the campus community is totally not their concern,” a CUNY officer told the NYP. “They’re not concerned about the students and the staff. They’re worried about their image and making sure the students express their freedom of speech.”

CUNY and the CUNY Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. André Brown was unable to be reached.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jennifer Nuelle
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Biden's DHS Sued Over 'Election Threats Task Force' Being Propped Up in Swing State
University Police Officers Sound the Alarm: 'It's Going to Be Bad ... We're Outnumbered'
State AG Sues Biden Admin for 'Unlawful' Act Making 'Gender Identity' Part of Discrimination's Definition
California Taxpayers Foot Six-Figure Bill For Gov. Newsom's Celebrity Photographer
Trump Campaign Pledges to Do Town Halls if Kamala Harris Declines Other Debates
See more...
Jennifer Nuelle




ESPN Host Lauds Tim Walz's 'Different Kind of Masculinity,' Promptly Gets Ripped by Respected Reporter
Trump Reportedly Brings in Ghost of Kamala's Past to Help Prep: Do You Remember This Vicious Exchange?
Drone Spots Dead Body, Son of Top Rock Band Drummer Arrested on Murder Charge
Proudly LGBT Disney Producer Abused Young Male Employees, Sent Them Nude Photos: Insider Report
CNN Panel Suffers Embarrassing Meltdown Because of How GOP Rep Pronounced 'Kamala'
See more...

Conversation