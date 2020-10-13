The U.S. Air Force conducted multiple targeted strikes to defend Afghan forces facing attacks from Taliban fighters, military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said Monday.

The attacks carried out by the U.S. were consistent with a deal made between the U.S. and the Taliban in February, Leggett said. However, the attacks executed by the Taliban reportedly violated the deal.

“The Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand province and reduce their violence around the country,” Gen. Scott Miller said, according to Leggett.

“It is not consistent with the U.S.-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan peace talks.”

The strikes followed reports of gunfire in the capital of the Helmand province, The Associated Press reported.

Taliban fighters coordinated attacks in the city for around a week, according to Omer Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor.

“The Taliban have destroyed several bridges over the main highway, so the highway is closed right now and no one can travel,” Zwak said.

The U.S. Air Force will continue to defend and support Afghan forces, Leggett said.

The agreement reached in February between the U.S. and the Taliban requires the Taliban to negotiate with Afghanistan and discuss a “permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire.

