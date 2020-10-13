Login
US Air Force Responds as Taliban Violates Agreement, Attacks Afghan Forces

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Laghman province on Oct. 5, 2020.Noorullah Shirzada / AFP via Getty ImagesAfghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Laghman province on Oct. 5, 2020. (Noorullah Shirzada / AFP via Getty Images)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published October 13, 2020 at 8:08am
The U.S. Air Force conducted multiple targeted strikes to defend Afghan forces facing attacks from Taliban fighters, military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said Monday.

The attacks carried out by the U.S. were consistent with a deal made between the U.S. and the Taliban in February, Leggett said. However, the attacks executed by the Taliban reportedly violated the deal.

“The Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand province and reduce their violence around the country,” Gen. Scott Miller said, according to Leggett.

“It is not consistent with the U.S.-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan peace talks.”

The strikes followed reports of gunfire in the capital of the Helmand province, The Associated Press reported.

Taliban fighters coordinated attacks in the city for around a week, according to Omer Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor.

“The Taliban have destroyed several bridges over the main highway, so the highway is closed right now and no one can travel,” Zwak said.

The U.S. Air Force will continue to defend and support Afghan forces, Leggett said.

The agreement reached in February between the U.S. and the Taliban requires the Taliban to negotiate with Afghanistan and discuss a “permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







