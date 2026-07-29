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Wisconsin Gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong speaks on stage at the Wisconsin Democrats 2026 Convention on June 14, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin.
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Wisconsin Gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong speaks on stage at the Wisconsin Democrats 2026 Convention on June 14, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for WisDems)

Wisconsin Socialist Gov Candidate's Campaign Denies She Wants to Abolish Senate, Despite Post From Campaign Acct Saying 'Abolish the Senate'

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 29, 2026 at 7:18am
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Francesca Hong is the latest Democratic Socialists of America darling to shoot to a surprising lead in a Democratic primary, this one for Wisconsin governor.

This has been a boon for U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, the unopposed Republican candidate for governor. He’s been noting that Hong, a former ramen shop owner and state assembly member, seems to echo a lot of the DSA’s radical agenda — including abolishing the U.S. Senate.

Hong’s campaign accused him of “telling lies and inventing quotes,” saying she never called for abolishing the Senate.

Except, of course, for that one time she posted on her current campaign account, “Abolish the Senate.”

The to-do began on Sunday, when DSA co-chair Megan Romer went viral for defending her positions on Fox News. This includes abolishing the police, abolishing prisons, abolishing the Senate, defunding the Department of War, and other such fun stuff.

“This sounds a lot like DSA-backed @FrancescaHongWI,” Tiffany said in an X post, along with the Romer video. “Socialism is knocking on Wisconsin’s door. This November, we slam it shut.”

Hong’s people reacted furiously to the post.

“Tom Tiffany is once again telling lies and inventing quotes, because he can’t run on his record,” campaign communications director Allison Geyer told Fox News.

“Rep. Hong has never called for abolishing the U.S. Senate. Tiffany cannot produce a single statement where she did, because it doesn’t exist.”

“She has spoken about police and prison abolition in the past as an aspirational goal, but it is not her current position, and it’s not something she will pursue as governor,” she added.

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“She does not support replacing the presidency with the Supreme Court. Eliminating national borders isn’t her position either, and it’s not even part of the official DSA platform.”

So let’s go back to that “Rep. Hong has never called for abolishing the U.S. Senate. Tiffany cannot produce a single statement where she did, because it doesn’t exist.” I mean, except for the one that exists:

Don’t believe your lying eyes, America.

And while that statement is from 2021, it’s also an undeleted statement on an account which has become her official gubernatorial campaign account on X.

But other than that

The reason for the discrepancy? “Hong’s campaign told Fox News Digital that the gubernatorial candidate did not recall posting it,” the network reported Tuesday.

“The post is from February 13, 2021, the day the Senate acquitted Donald Trump for inciting January 6th,” her campaign said.

“She quote tweeted an analysis of that vote showing the senators who voted to convict represented roughly 70 percent of the country. It was a frustrated reaction to that day. It is not her current position, and it is not something a governor has any role in. She’s running to lower costs, fund public schools, and make childcare affordable.”

Which raises the question, in what world is something you said something as “a frustrated reaction” equivalent to you not saying it, particularly if it’s still up?

Entire campaigns have been won or lost on such declarations, especially when said campaign insists they were never made and that they don’t recall it and the candidate was just frustrated when she made the statement that she absolutely never made and forgets making.

(She remembers the frustration that led to the post, you see, but not the post, which her people denied was ever made. Got that?)

You can expect quite a bit more of this in the weeks and months to come, particularly with candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Troy Jackson in Maine, and Melat Kiros in Colorado. All of these people are uniquely unfit for office and have said things that make them uniquely unfit. Some have already secured their nomination, some seem likely to.

All will face an uphill battle when confronted with the reality of their own rhetoric.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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