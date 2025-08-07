US Army Soldier with Top Secret Clearance Charged with Attempting to Give Crucial Info to Russia

An Army specialist with top-secret security clearance has been charged with attempting to give potentially damaging information to one of the United States’ most powerful global rivals.

According to a Justice Department news release published Wednesday, 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee, based at Fort Bliss in Texas, thought he was communicating with representatives of Russia when he offered to “transmit” information about “weaknesses” of the M1A2 Abrams Tank.

“This arrest is an alarming reminder of the serious threat facing our U.S. Army,” one general said.

“Thanks to the hard work of Army Counterintelligence Command Special Agents and our FBI partners, soldiers who violate their oath and become insider threats will absolutely be caught and brought to justice, and we will continue to protect Army personnel and safeguard equipment,” Brigadier Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, said in the news release.

“If anyone on our Army Team sees suspicious activity, you must report it as soon as possible.”

According to the release, Lee is charged with “attempted transmission of national defense information to a foreign adversary and attempted export of controlled technical data without a license.”

Beginning in May, the release stated, Lee sought to make contact with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In June, according to the release, he transmitted information about the tank online and stated, “the USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses.”

“At this point I’d even volunteer to assist the Russian federation when I’m there in any way,” he said, according to the release.

The release did not give details about how Lee was investigated, but he was apparently caught in a sting operation.

It alleged that in July, Lee met with a person “he believed to be a representative of the Russian government” and handed over a computer memory card — known as an “SD card” — that contained “documents and information on the M1A2 Abrams, another armored fighting vehicle used by the U.S. military, and combat operations.”

“Several of these documents contained controlled technical data that Lee did not have the authorization to provide,” the release stated.

At that meeting, Lee discussed obtaining and delivering a specific piece of hardware from the Abrams, according to the release.

On July 31, the release stated, Lee delivered what he apparently thought was the hardware to a storage unit in nearby El Paso.

He then sent a two-word message to the individual he thought was a Russian government operative, according to the release:

“Mission accomplished.”

CNN noted that information about the tank would have been particularly important for the Russian military because the U.S. has provided a version of the Abrams to Ukraine for its war against the Russian invasion.

Lee was arrested on Wednesday.

Justin R. Simmons, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, said in the release that the case shows the Justice Department remains “alert for those who wish to help our adversaries and harm the United States.”

“Our enemies, both foreign and domestic, should be aware that we diligently investigate and aggressively prosecute these cases,” he said.

