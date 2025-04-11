US Base Commander Goes Rogue, Separates Base from Civilian Control of Military Under Trump

Remember when Space Force was the punching bag of liberals from coast to coast? Wait and see just how many paeans to the brave men and women of the military branch established during the first Donald Trump administration the left launches in the next few weeks after a military commander with the branch effectively tried to take a Space Force base out of the hands of the second Trump administration.

According to military outlet Stars and Stripes, Col. Susan Meyers has been relieved of her command of the 821st Space Base Group at the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland after an email written by her to all members of the base — American and non-American — came to light.

In it, she tried to separate the base from comments made by Vice President J.D. Vance during a March visit to the base, saying that “the concerns of the U.S. administration … are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

These concerns were that Denmark, a NATO member which administers Greenland, has not been sufficiently able to protect the United States or its allies with the island in its current state of preparedness.

“If a missile was fired from an enemy country or from an enemy submarine into the United States, it is the people here before us who would give notice to our brave men and women further south in the United States to let people know what was coming and, God willing, to try to shoot it down and prepare for it,” Vance said during the visit.

“We know that Russia and China and other nations are taking an extraordinary interest in arctic passageways, in arctic naval routes, and indeed in the minerals of the arctic territories. We need to ensure America is leading in the Arctic,” he continued.

As for the Danes: “Our message to Denmark is very simple. You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change,” he said.

That was during a March 28 visit to the station. On March 31, Meyers wrote that she “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.”

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers said in the email, Military.com reported Thursday.

“I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together,” she added.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded late Thursday by announcing Meyers’ removal from command.

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” he said in a post on X.

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” Space Operations Command said in a news release.

This is a pretty kind way of putting it. At best, Col. Meyers’ statement that “the concerns of the U.S. administration … are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base” are something like the words of a woke Col. Jack Ripper from “Dr. Strangelove” — so deluded that they should have been removed from command before they decided to take matters into their own hands.

At worst, given the gentle attempt to pry control of the military away from civilian leadership, this sounds like a South American tinpot junta leader in the making — odd for the side of the political aisle that claims to want to uphold military and legal norms, considering that civilian control of the military is the firewall that keeps our citizenry safe from martial law in a worst-case scenario.

There’s even a case to be made that, through this email, Col. Meyers managed to break Articles 90, 92, and/or 94 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice:

Article 90: Any person subject to this chapter who (1) strikes his superior commissioned officer or draws or lifts up any weapon or offers any violence against him while he is in the execution of his officer; or (2) willfully disobeys a lawful command of his superior commissioned officer; shall be punished, if the offense is committed in time of war, by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct, and if the offense is committed at any other time, by such punishment, other than death, as a court-martial may direct.

Article 92: Any person subject to this chapter who (1) violates or fails to obey any lawful general order or regulation; (2) having knowledge of any other lawful order issued by any member of the armed forces, which it is his duty to obey, fails to obey the order; or (3) is derelict in the performance of his duties; shall be punished as a court-martial may direct.

Article 94: Any person subject to this chapter who (1) with intent to usurp or override lawful military authority, refuses, in concert with any other person, to obey orders or otherwise do his duty or creates any violence or disturbance is guilty of mutiny; (2) with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of lawful civil authority, creates, in concert with any other person, revolt, violence, or disturbance against that authority is guilty of sedition; (3) fails to do his utmost to prevent and suppress a mutiny or sedition being committed in his presence, or fails to take all reasonable means to inform his superior commissioned officer or commanding officer of a mutiny or sedition which he knows or has reason to believe is taking place, is guilty of a failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition … shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court- martial may direct.

Pick an article. Any article. She’s put herself above the president, the vice president, and their administration because she doesn’t agree with them, apparently — and she didn’t feel the need to resign her post, as is to be expected if she cannot fulfill the duties required of her.

But at least she’s managed to give libs a reason to root for Space Force. Finally.

