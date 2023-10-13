Public officials and major police departments across the U.S. were on high alert entering Friday’s possible “Day of Jihad.”

Earlier this week, Hamas issued a statement calling for Muslims across the world to “mobilize in numbers” on Friday and support “the jihad-waging Gaza.”

According to WNBC-TV, the New York City Police Department put “all officers in uniform” on Friday.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul assured her constituents that officials know of no active threat. John Hart, the NYPD’s assistant chief of intelligence and counterterrorism, also indicated that “we do not have any specific or credible threats.”

Still, WNBC described “noticeable increases in security” at mass transportation sites such as Grand Central and subway stations.

Hochul confirmed that the added security extends to other vulnerable places in the city and across the state.

“Whether it’s a yeshiva, a synagogue or museum, we are offering NYPD all the assistance they need — and also beyond the city from Long Island to Albany and Buffalo,” she said.

Officials elsewhere have taken similar precautions.

KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, for instance, reported “additional security at synagogues and other places of worship.” Law enforcement officials cited the same concerns about a global “Day of Jihad.”

Much like its counterpart in New York, the Los Angeles Police Department said it lacks specific intelligence but is remaining vigilant.

“We don’t have credible threats to this area right now, but that doesn’t mean somebody that’s working by themselves may see that and decide to take some action,” LAPD Assistant Chief Blake Chow said. “We’re really asking everybody to be alert.”

Meanwhile, WCVB-TV in Boston reported similar comments from the Massachusetts State Police.

“At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad by terrorists, but as ever, we remain vigilant and will advise our citizens if that changes,” a state police spokesperson said in a statement.

In all of these locations, reality — as it so often does — has exposed the foolishness of liberal ideas.

For one thing, years of unchecked illegal immigration have made these responses necessary. Vulnerabilities have multiplied with each illegal migrant surge.

This also raises a question many have asked for at least three years. In short, why would anyone want to be a police officer in modern America?

After all, the same people who demonized and called for defunding the police now want those police officers to protect them from terrorists.

Meanwhile, if the mobilization of police departments does not remind Americans why they have a Second Amendment, then nothing will.

One need only imagine the likely fate of would-be jihadists in a place like well-armed Texas, for instance, to understand how vulnerable gun control radicals have left citizens elsewhere.

Liberal elitists have celebrated open borders. They have demonized police officers in genuflection to Marxist identity politics. And they have salivated at the prospect of disarming the populace.

Yet here we are. Once again, reality has conspired with common sense to undermine the liberal worldview.

