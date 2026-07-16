Economic Anomaly: US Prices Got Lower as Inflation Declines for First Time in 6 Years

The June inflation report released Tuesday morning was nothing short of an anomaly. After months of monthly readings that kept annual inflation chugging along above 3%, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June showed a 0.4% decline. That’s an absolute decline, not a relative one. Yes, U.S. prices did not merely rise slower than previously. For the first time since May 2020, they actually got lower.

The result is even more startling in comparison. In May, the CPI rose by 0.5%; in June, it fell by 0.4% — nearly a 1% swing in a single month. June’s decline is the largest drop since the CPI fell 0.8% in April 2020.

Almost all the decrease was due to energy prices, which tumbled after Trump’s ceasefire with Iran took effect, and some oil shipments passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The energy index “fell 5.7% in June after rising 3.9% in May, 3.8% in April, and 10.9% in March,” according to the Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS). The food index increased by 0.2%, which roughly matches the target inflation.

Also striking was the core inflation, a measure of CPI that excludes the volatile categories of energy and food. Core CPI “was unchanged in June,” per the BLS summary. However, one economic analysis noted that it was technically negative, although by an amount that still rounded to 0.0%. That represents a marked decline from the 0.2% core inflation in May and the 0.4% core inflation in April.

While food and energy prices can jump around from month to month, many analysts take core inflation as a more stable measure of inflation. Does this negative or neutral reading suggest that inflation has finally been whipped? Or is it merely a fluke, somehow reflecting some energy savings passed through to other prices? We’ll have to wait until July’s report to find out.

In any event, it will take more than one flat month to undo the years of damage high inflation has inflicted on American wallets. The CPI’s June nosedive dialed back annual inflation from a bruising 4.2% to an uncomfortable 3.5%. This even beat economists’ expectations, which predicted annual inflation to come in at 3.8%. Yet it is still higher than the inflation for all but one month of Biden’s presidency after May 2023.

As its reputation suggests, the change in core inflation was narrower, falling from 2.9% in May to 2.6% in June — still 30% higher than the average target rate of 2%. Inflation may not be sitting on Americans’ chests, but it still has the ordinary household in an armbar. Inflation has not dipped under the 2% mark since February 2021.

Major headlines do not always explain the details of a monthly CPI report, but in this case they do. The entire decrease was due to falling energy prices, which are directly tied to Trump’s ceasefire that pushed Iran to allow oil to exit the Persian Gulf. Oil prices never reached their pre-war lows, and now that the ceasefire has ended, oil prices are already rising anew.

To put numbers on this phenomenon, global oil prices averaged around $63 per barrel in the months before the war, reaching a low of $55 per barrel on December 16, 2025. At the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, oil prices spiked upward, reaching a high of $112 per barrel on April 7, 2026. During the ceasefire, oil prices fell to a low of $68 per barrel on July 2, 2026. But oil traded at $79 per barrel on July 14, 2026.

Thus, the June decline in prices may be entirely due to a temporary reprieve from abnormally high oil prices — a reprieve that has now ended. If that is the case, we would expect to see inflation perk back up in July, especially in the energy index.

Yet there is room for optimism. The flat-to-negative reading in core CPI could suggest a broader curb on inflation. Even if some of this result was due to tumbling energy prices, if core CPI maintains either flat readings or modest increases (a monthly rate of 0.0%-0.2%), it would bring core inflation in line with policy targets.

Such salutary results would need to happen repeatedly, however, before voters began to feel the impacts after years of economic agony. If prices remained roughly flat, say, from now until November, Americans might start to notice, and they might begin to give marginal credit to the Trump administration.

But that is the best-case scenario. Trump needs the best-case scenario to win any favor from voters in the current economic climate. If energy prices continue to soar, if inflation once again rears its ugly mug, if voters still feel the pinch, they will enter the polling booth highly dissatisfied with the incumbents. If Republicans try to turn one month of unsustainable good news into a victory lap, voters won’t buy it

Joshua Arnold is a senior writer at The Washington Stand.

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