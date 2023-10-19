Share
US Military Bases Reportedly Come Under Attack from Iran-Linked Militants

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2023 at 8:30am
Two military bases housing U.S. troops in Syria were attacked on Thursday, a day after attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

A drone attacked the Al-Tanf base near Syria’s southern border with Iraq and Jordan, according to Reuters.

Additionally, a missile attack targeted a Conoco base in the eastern Deir al-Zor region, the report said.

Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist, said three drones hit the Conoco gas field, according to The Associated Press.

Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five explosions were heard at the oil facility.

The  Observatory said two drones were downed before reaching the Al-Tanf base, but a third struck, causing some damage, according to the Times of Israel.

The Observatory and Layla said Iran-backed militants in eastern Syria and western Iraq were responsible for the attacks.

On Wednesday, military bases housing American troops came under attack in Iraq.

“In the last 24 hours, the U.S. military defended against three drones near U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement released Wednesday.

Have Biden’s policies contributed to the chaos in the Middle East?

“In western Iraq, U.S. forces engaged two drones, destroying one and damaging the second, resulting in minor injuries to Coalition forces. Separately in northern Iraq, U.S. forces engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage,” the statement said.

“In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. We want to emphasize U.S. forces will defend U.S. and Coalition forces against any threat.”

Initial reports about the attacks in Iraq said there were no injuries.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq took credit for the attacks and warned of more “operations” against the so-called “American occupation” in a statement.

The U.S. has about 900 troops based in Syria and another 2,500 in Iraq, according to Politico.

Defense Department officials are concerned about potential new threats in the region amid the fighting between Hamas and Israel, the outlet reported.

Middle East-based forces are “aware of malign actors who may seek to capitalize on conflicts and instability in the region,” said Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael, a spokesman for the U.S. military operation to combat ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

“We will not let nefarious actors pull us into engagements that detract from our mission,” Carmichael said. “Make no mistake, we reserve our inherent right to self-defense whenever faced with threats that place our forces in harm’s way.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




