Western Journal Poll: Kennedy Clear Frontrunner in Utah Primary, Romney Distant Second

The Western Journal conducted a political survey to gather information on the Utah 2018 Republican Primary Election.

The poll shows 76.7 percent of the 875 Utah respondents favor Rep. Michael Kennedy for senator and only 15.7 percent prefer former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

Ninety-one percent of the respondents have a favorable opinion of President Donald Trump, though only 73 percent consider themselves to be Republican.

The complete poll results are as follows:

1. Do you intend to vote in the June 26 primary election in Utah?

Yes — 94.6 percent

Undecided — 4.2 percent

No — 1.1 percent

2. In the Republican primary election for U.S. Senator in Utah, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for senator among the choices listed:

Michael Kennedy — 76.7 percent

Mitt Romney — 15.7 percent

Undecided — 7.6 percent

3. Are you registered to vote in Utah?

Yes — 98.2 percent

No — 1.3 percent

Other — 0.6 percent

4. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?

Yes — 91.1 percent

Other — 5.0 percent

No — 3.9 percent

5. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:

Republican — 73.0 percent

Independent — 17.1 percent

Other — 9.1 percent

Democrat — 0.8 percent

6. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:

Pro-Life — 85.6 percent

Pro-Choice — 7.9 percent

Other — 3.3. percent

undecided — 3.2 percent

7. Regarding taxes, do you want:

Your Taxes Decreased — 90.6 percent

Other — 7.9 percent

Your Taxes Increased — 1.5 percent

8. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?

No — 96.9 percent

Other — 1.7 percent

Yes — 1.4 percent

9. What is your gender?

Male- 65.9 percent

Female- 44.1 percent

10. Are you better off now than you were 2 years ago?

Yes — 80.4

No — 13.2 percent

Other — 6.5 percent

11. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?

Yes — 94.7 percent

No — 2.9 percent

Other — 2.4 percent

12. What is your age?

60 or older — 38.7 percent

50-59 — 27.7 percent

40-49 — 14.8 percent

30-39 — 11.0 percent

21-29 — 7.0 percent

18-20 — 0.8 percent

13. Which race/ethnicity best describes you? (Please choose only one.)

White/Caucasian — 89.3 percent

Multiple ethnicities/Other — 6.1 percent

Hispanic — 2.8 percent

American Indian or Alaska Native — 0.9 percent

Asian/Pacific Islander — 0.6 percent

Black or African American — 0.3 percent

14. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:

Has an illegal immigration problem — 95.3 percent

Other — 3.3 percent

Does not have an illegal immigration problem — 1.4 percent

15. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?

Married — 72.1 percent

Divorced — 11.3 percent

Single, never married — 8.3 percent

Widowed — 5.1 percent

Single, but cohabiting with a significant other — 1.3 percent

Separated — 1.3 percent

In Domestic Union or Civil Partnership — 0.7 percent

16. What is the highest level of education you have completed?

Graduated from college — 20.0 percent

2 years of college — 18.5 percent

Graduated from high school — 16.9 percent

1 year of college — 16.4 percent

Completed graduate school — 11.5 percent

3 years of college — 8.5 percent

Some graduate school — 5.0 percent

Did not attend school — 2.3 percent

11th Grade — 0.3 percent

10th Grade — 0.3 percent

9th Grade — 0.1 percent

17. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?

No — 76.9 percent

Yes — 23.1 percent

18. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2018 elections?

Republicans — 88.3 percent

Undecided — 7.7 percent

Democrats — 3.9 percent

19. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. Senate after the 2018 elections?

Republicans — 88.6 percent

Undecided — 8.5 percent

Democrats — 2.9 percent

20. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?

$0-$9,999 — 17.0 percent

$40,000-$49,999 — 11.5 percent

$20,000-$29,999 — 9.4 percent

$50,000-$59,999 — 9.0 percent

$30,000-$39,999 — 8.8 percent

$10,000-$19,999 — 8.4 percent

$60,000-$69,999 — 7.7 percent

$70,000-$79,999 — 6.2 percent

$80,000-$89,999 — 5.8 percent

$100,000-$124,999 — 5.4 percent

$150,000 or more — 5.2 percent

$90,000-$99,999 — 3.1 percent

$125,000-$149,000 — 2.3 percent

Of the more than 3.16 million people currently living in Utah, 1.89 million are on Facebook and 1.36 million are Republicans. The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 970,000 Republicans in Utah.

The poll consisted of three different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.

The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.

The information, comments and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allow The Western Journal to invite likely primary voting Facebook registrants in Utah, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those who respond to The Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the primary.

Each respondent’s entries reported in the article are supported by a name, email address and zip code and can be matched against voter file and other databases available to confirm voter eligibility in the state, districts and precincts targeted in this survey. Responses were statistically balanced using Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence tools and programs available to The Western Journal for this program, some of which are proprietary due to our scale and reputation.

Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.

