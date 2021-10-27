It’s often been said that it’s a “dog eats dog world.” But, apparently, we are living in more of a “progressives eat anyone who contradicts them” kind of world.

Celebrities used to be protected, even claimed, by the political left. But this past year has shown that celebrity status — even for members of what the left considers to be protected groups — no longer means immunity from left-wing attacks. Any comments doubting the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines or balking at shot mandates are now punishable by cancellation.

Today, leftists won’t hesitate to go after celebrities they adored yesterday if those celebrities voice controversial opinions.

Notably, several high-profile black athletes and entertainment figures have come under fire from the political wing that purports to advocate for black Americans.

Nicki Minaj caused a massive problem for the left when she decided not to attend the Met Gala since it was requiring COVID-19 vaccination for attendees.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” the rapper tweeted last month.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

For that personal choice, Minaj was lambasted by progressives.

Twitter blew up against her and she was accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Instead of saying that they just disagreed with her opinion and choice, critics had to accuse the rapper of being morally wrong.

Joy-Ann Reid even accused Minaj of practically killing people.

“You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you can do better than that,” Reid said on MSNBC.

“To use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my god, as a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is you fan, I am so sad that you did that,” she said.

Minaj was not alone though in getting shut down by the left as a COVID-19 liar.

At the end of last year, Letitia Wright, an actress from Marvel’s “Black Panther,” shared on her social media accounts a video from the YouTube channel “On The Table” that has since been removed from YouTube’s platform.

According to Variety, the video “questions the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine” and “also appears skeptical of climate change, accuses China of spreading COVID-19 and includes transphobic comments.”

Twitter users, of course, slapped Wright around, calling her names and accusing her of spreading misinformation.

Marvel’s Letitia Wright has left social media after being bullied & harassed by the cancel mob. SJW’s are telling Marvel to fire her for being an “Anti-vaxxing transphobic bitch.” Cancel culture abusing a religious black woman bc she was concerned about a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/qLlMop3iDP — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) December 5, 2020

But the actress was unafraid to respond.

“It is not my intention to make anyone upset, nor am I saying don’t take it,” she wrote. “I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question?”

The damage was done, however, and Wright’s followers turned on her as if she had committed a crime.

“[I]f you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled,” she later tweeted.

Wright was absolutely correct to advocate for asking questions. Lest anybody forget, the black community has certainly earned the right to ask questions about medical treatments. It’s not even been 100 years since the awful Tuskegee experiments, which horribly abused black men, essentially treating many of them like lab rats.

But now, black celebrities are garnering hate and being punished for asking questions and making personal choices about their medical care and what is going into their bodies.

NBA star Kyrie Irving has suffered one of the most damaging blows from cancel-crazy progressives. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided not to get the vaccine and so was deemed in violation of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s emergency mandate (which everyone seems to be fine with treating like a law).

“We have a rule that has to be applied, whether you’re famous, whether you’re not famous, you know, whether you’re an everyday working man or woman — get vaccinated because that’s what makes us all safe,” de Blasio said recently.

Irving is not permitted to play or even practice with the Nets, which means he is losing about $400,000 for every single game he does not play. He is not breaking any laws. He is being punished for a personal choice.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

So the team respects his right to choose but will punish him for choosing the option it doesn’t like? That is the opposite of respecting personal choice.

Even having the star boxer Floyd Mayweather in his corner is not helping Irving.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Mayweather argued for Irving’s choice, saying it is an essence of freedom that is being attacked.

“America is the land of the free. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man,” he said. “A free mind makes his own choices and an enslaved mind, follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything.”

Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) October 25, 2021

The irony of the left attacking these celebrities is astounding. Progressives have always claimed to be not only accepting of all opinions and people but also the champions of choice.

Now they’re happily canceling and ruining careers over the freedom of choice that these individuals thought they had.

