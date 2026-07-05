Watch a Gun-Range Officer Halt Some Hollywood Antics on the Spot

Hollywood has always been a horrible example for people exercising their right to keep and bear arms, and one social media video proves it.

In this case, the 41-second video posted on X by Gun Lovers Club shows someone firing a semi-automatic pistol from his left hand, and a revolver in his right hand – kind of what you would see from one of John Woo’s 1990s action films like “Broken Arrow” and “Face/Off” or from Angelina Jolie in “Tomb Raider.” Well, he gets a few rounds off before the range officer steps in.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, absolutely not,” the range officer tells the shooter, who was apparently trying to film some content. “Put that shit down.”

“All right,” the shooter responds, with the range officer saying, “A cowboy, you’re not, believe me.”

He thought he was playing GTA. The RSO spawned out of nowhere to hit him with that “Wasted” screen. pic.twitter.com/ccMqayYB2u — Gun Lovers Club (@GunloverClub1) June 25, 2026

The officer isn’t taking any excuses about intervening in what he viewed as a matter of safety at the range.

“Don’t make me, don’t make me tell you that you’re done,” he tells the shooter, who proceeds to fire the semi-auto in a more conventional manner.

This isn’t to say that one can’t do some dual-gun wielding – it’s possible to do this safely, but an indoor range where there are a lot of other shooters isn’t the place, especially when the recoil can catch someone by surprise – or a round could go flying off.

In fact, the cast of Discovery’s “MythBusters” demonstrated a safe way to do the two-gun shooting – and at two different targets – in a video posted to YouTube in 2012, as does this 2013 video from Vickers Tactical, although the latter video is more about dissuading such techniques.

You’ll note that in both cases, these are being shot at outdoor ranges, where there is much less chance of the bullet hitting something that it can ricochet off of and do damage. There’s also some very reliable backstops in place during both of these demonstrations, which are conducted by professionals.

But after viewing the videos from the “MythBusters” case and the pros at Vickers Tactical, maybe it might be better to just sick with a single gun.

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