Veteran Limbaugh Producer Bo Snerdley Silences Acosta After Attack on Cancer-Stricken Rush

When Rush Limbaugh announced earlier this week he had been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer, conservatives across the nation rallied around him.

America’s outpouring of support came to a head Tuesday night as President Donald Trump awarded the conservative talk show host the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Of course, the mere mention of Rush Limbaugh set off many on the political left.

The disturbing reactions of Limbaugh haters to the radio icon’s cancer announcement was a shocking sight to see, with at least one person even likening the cancer diagnosis to divine retribution for the actions of Republican senators.

While these disturbing reactions should have been expected from those on the far left, supposedly unbiased CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta joined the fray, slamming Rush over his allegedly “derogatory” remarks about black Americans.

Acosta’s sickening take came after Trump’s jaw-dropping State of the Union speech.

The CNN correspondent took the focus off Trump for a second, slamming Limbaugh as someone with “a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans.”

Snide Jim @Acosta slimes Limbaugh: “He was trying to make appeals to the African-American community, it can’t be forgotten that he was awarding the medal of freedom to Rush Limbaugh who has a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans.” #SOTU pic.twitter.com/gfdZv8cqfg — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) February 5, 2020

Of course, those who work closest with Limbaugh know better.

James Golden, who works under the name Bo Snerdley, has been with Limbaugh for three decades as the conservative powerhouse dominated the airwaves.

Golden, a black man and Limbaugh’s senior producer, took on the sarcastic title of “Official Obama Criticizer” for his seeming immunity to accusations of racism.

He confronted Acosta over the outright lies about his boss.

“I just saw the footage from CNN’s Jim Acosta saying Rush has a ‘history’ of saying disparaging things about African Americans,” Golden tweeted. “I have been in the studio with Rush for 30 years. I would like to formally challenge CNN and @Acosta to provide the list.”

I just saw the footage from CNN’s Jim Acosta saying Rush has a “history” of saying disparaging things about African Americans. I have been in the studio with Rush for 30 years. I would like to formally challenge CNN and @Acosta to provide the list. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 5, 2020

So far, neither CNN nor Jim Acosta have reacted to Golden’s challenge.

It is telling, however, that Acosta chose to go after Limbaugh instead of celebrate Trump’s State of the Union speech, which was clearly a win for America.

From the celebration of one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen to a soldier returning from deployment to surprise his wife and children, the speech was one to be celebrated by those without a grudge against the Trump administration.

