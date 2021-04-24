Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Victory in Louisiana Special Congressional Election Guaranteed to Go to Democrat

Local residents stand near voting booths as they prepare to cast their vote at City Hall as residents begin early voting in a New Orleans election on April 11, 2006, in New Orleans.Chris Graythen / Getty ImagesLocal residents stand near voting booths as they prepare to cast their vote at City Hall as residents begin early voting in a New Orleans election on April 11, 2006, in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 24, 2021 at 12:24pm
Mewe Share P Share

The two candidates in Lousiana’s Second Congressional District special runoff election Saturday are both Democrats, guaranteeing the Democratic Party will gain another seat in Congress.

State Sens. Karen Carter Peterson and Troy Carter reached the runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote in March’s special election, Fox News reported.

The state senators are running to replace Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, who left office to join the Biden administration as a senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement.

The special election will give Democrats one more vote in the House of Representatives, where they hold their most fragile majority since the 1940s.

With a 218-212 majority with five vacant seats, House Democrats can lose two votes and still pass legislation.

TRENDING: Coca-Cola Humiliated After Poll Shows 1/3 of Black Adults Are Less Likely to Buy Its Products After Condemning GA Election Law

Louisiana voters will choose between Carter, a more moderate candidate aligned with President Joe Biden’s White House, and Carter Peterson, who would be the first black woman to represent the state, according to CNN.

Carter Peterson currently serves as the state’s Democratic Party chair and is the more progressive of the two candidates.

Democratic lawmakers Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have both endorsed her candidacy, Fox reported.

“[Ocasio-Cortez] knows that it’s not enough to keep electing Democrats who will nibble at the edges of change,” Carter Peterson tweeted Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez added that Carter Peterson “would make a fantastic colleague in Congress.”

“I have no doubt that she’ll be a partner in the work to make our country work for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected,” she said in a statement.

Do you think Democrats will choose the more progressive candidate?

Carter will need support from Republican voters to win the runoff, but he is also appealing to more progressive voters.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi's Grip on the House Just Officially Shrunk to a Razor-Thin Margin

“Yesterday, for the first time in the history of Louisiana, I passed out of committee a $15 pr hr minimum wage tied to the consumer price index,” he tweeted Thursday.

“I’m proud to have cleared this 1st step in the process of ensuring a LIVING WAGE for all of the hard working men & women of Louisiana.”

CNN reported that Carter and Carter Peterson were the top two finishers in a 15-candidate March primary, receiving 36 percent and 23 percent of the vote, respectively.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Victory in Louisiana Special Congressional Election Guaranteed to Go to Democrat
FDA Ends Pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
HS Runner Collapses at Finish Line Due to 'Complete Oxygen Debt,' Coach Points Finger at Mask Mandates
CDC Uncovers More Cases of Dangerous Blood Clots in COVID Vaccine Recipients
Deadly Terror Attack Hits Paris, Attacker Allegedly Yelled 'Allahu Akbar'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×